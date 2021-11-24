With DNA, Elenice turns Barbara into Christian’s puppet · TV News

With an eye on her daughter-in-law’s fortune, Elenice (Ana Beatriz Nogueira) will be Christian/Renato’s (Cauã Reymond)’s greatest ally when Barbara (Alinne Moraes) chases away her husband. In Lugar ao Sol, the bankrupt dondoca will take the DNA test of Maria Fernanda’s son (Fernanda Nobre) and rub it in the face of the little girl, who will blame herself for not having believed the scammer in the 9:00 pm soap opera on Globo.

The scenes will air early next week. Earlier, the public will have seen Santiago’s youngest daughter (José de Abreu) ​​freak out when she finds out about the existence of Renato’s “bastard”. She will firmly believe that the boy is her husband’s son, but Elenice will not.

Only then will it come to light that the adoptive mother of the rich twin is convinced that he is infertile. So she made a trousseau, revelation tea and everything else for the baby Barbara was waiting for, even though she thought the child belonged to someone else.

In a scene scheduled to air in next Saturday’s chapter (27), Elenice will appear unburdening with her brother, Teodoro (Fernando Eiras), about the condition of the playboy. “My son is sterile! That’s it, I told you! What I’ve never told anyone, are you satisfied?”, the dondoca will shoot.

“My God, but how is that?”, will ask Teodoro, astonished. “The child is not Renato’s for the simple reason that he can’t have children. Do you understand now or do you want me to draw it?”, will reaffirm the woman, who will call Maria Fernanda a coup plotter.

However, the plot of Renato’s supposed son will be a loose thread in the soap opera and will only return to the spotlight later on. It will remain in the air that Elenice may not be so sure.

Kinship is not ruled out

At that point, it will be proven that the boy the blonde says is the rich twin’s son is not Christian’s heir, who may actually be the little boy’s uncle.

The bitch mother will still report to her brother that she was diagnosed as barren by Renato after a mumps attack he had at age 16. “Renato is 100% sterile. That’s the truth.”

“But what do you mean, and Renato doesn’t know about it?”, questioned Teodoro. “Why would I stigmatize a boy who was already troubled, if I myself witnessed the suffering that this was for my husband?”, will answer the ambitious.

With that, she will do everything for Maria Fernanda and Christian to take the DNA test. With the result in hand, the woman will go after Santiago’s daughter. To complicate the situation, Christian will have gone after Lara (Andréia Horta) after being kicked out of the house by his wife. He will have an accident in which he will overturn his car and be taken unconscious to a hospital.

When she finds her husband again, Barbara will make up and ask for forgiveness for having been so hard on him. From then on, the heiress of the Redentor supermarket chain will think she is going crazy and will start to question her own sanity every time she suspects Christian.

Um Lugar ao Sol is a novel written by Lícia Manzo and will have 107 chapters. The plot is all recorded due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Check out the summaries of the chapters of the nine soap opera that the TV news publishes daily.

Find out all about the upcoming chapters of soap operas with the Noveleiros podcast

Listen to “#82 – New Angel boils in Secret Truths 2!” on Screaker.

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube and watch videos with revelations of what will happen in Um Lugar ao Sol and other soap operas: