With election year tension, see 4 actions to keep an eye on in 2022 – 11/24/2021

The season of balance sheets for the third quarter of the Brazilian Stock Exchange showed soaring profits with the economic reopening, but also did not reach the valuation expected by investors. Why did this happen? Which sectors are most affected?

These and other issues are addressed by Felipe Bevilacqua, an analyst at Levante Ideias de Investimentos, in his report this week with recommended portfolios for investors. See, also, shares of four companies that may present a good performance for the beginning of 2022, according to the analyst.

Mining and retail plummet on the Stock Exchange

The results of banks and Petrobras (PETR4), which earned BRL 31.1 billion and reversed the loss of BRL 1.5 billion in the same period last year, were the main positive highlights of the balance sheet season in the third quarter of 2021, which officially ended on November 16th.

Vale’s profit (VALE3) dropped from R$ 40 billion to R$ 20.2 billion in the July-September period, reflecting weaker performances in mining and steel companies — hampered by the fall in the price of iron ore.

According to Bevilacqua, retail results also came below expectations by investors, especially given the releases of Magazine Luiza (MGLU3) and Via (VIIA3), owner of Casas Bahia and Ponto, which have fallen in recent weeks.

More conservative posture to circumvent political effects

Even companies hardest hit by the economic downturn caused by covid-19 have been chasing profits similar to the era before the pandemic. But for the Levante analyst, this has been insufficient.

“The good results of the companies were overshadowed by political noise and the worsening of projections for the Brazilian economy in 2022, which made investors adopt a more cautious posture, which brought down the Ibovespa”, says the analyst.

A week ago, the SPE (Economic Policy Secretariat) of the Ministry of Economy announced a worsening in the official projections for the GDP (Gross Domestic Product) and for inflation, both for 2021 and for 2022. The estimate is that the GDP will end in 5.3% this year, compared to 5.1% stipulated previously.

Actions to keep an eye on in 2022

As a result of the conservatism adopted by Brazilian investors, the Ibovespa has been operating at a low level. However, Felipe Bevilacqua says that four companies, including the retail segment, have good prospects for investments in stocks next year.

Isa Cteep (TRPL4)

The net revenue of the transmission company Isa Cteep (TRPL4) dropped 7.7% compared to the third quarter of 2020, reflecting a more contained period for the company, totaling R$758.4 million.

The company’s Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) reached R$592.6 million, a performance 12.7% lower than reported a year earlier.

On the other hand, the announcement of payment of BRL 348.8 million in interim dividends (about BRL 0.52 per share) and BRL 514.5 million in interest on equity (JCP), which is equivalent to approximately R$0.78 per share, brought some optimism to the market.

“In November, the company’s shares retreated, but the retreat was smaller than the fall of the Ibovespa, indicating that the prospects for the company are positive, despite the challenging scenario”, says the analyst.

Itaúsa (ITSA4)

The holding Itaúsa (ITSA4) obtained solid results in the third quarter, driven by the good performance of the bank Itaú Unibanco (ITUB4).

Net income grew 32% compared to the same period last year, reaching R$2.3 billion. Itaúsa’s shareholders’ equity also increased, closing the period at R$ 62.6 billion.

“The strongest results [da Itaúsa], however, did not excite investors — consequently not reflected in an increase in the stock price”, declares Bevilacqua.

The resumption of Itaúsa’s shares depends on the return of generous dividend payments by the holding company. This, in turn, depends on the removal of restrictions on the payment of earnings by banks, which has prevented Itaú (ITUB4, ITUB3) from distributing most of the profits to shareholders.

Furthermore, according to Felipe, Itaúsa continues to seek to diversify its investment portfolio, with the aim of becoming less dependent on Itaú’s results.

Root (ROOT4)

Raízen (RAIZ4) presented encouraging results for the second quarter of crop year 2021/2022, equivalent to the third quarter of this year.

The company’s net revenue totaled r $ 48.9 billion in the period from July to September, which indicates an increase of 59.4% in the annual comparison. In addition, the company’s Ebitda totaled R$ 3.2 billion, while net income reached R$ 1.07 billion, setting new records.

Despite the strong balance sheet, the “guidance”, a set of projections of the company’s future results, came in weaker than expected by the market, according to the analyst. With a more subdued growth outlook and more subdued short-term results, the company’s shares fell, despite reported billion-dollar earnings.

“I believe that the market’s reaction to the more restrained ‘guidance’ is exaggerated, since there was no change in the company’s fundamentals, and the tendency is for Raízen to continue benefiting from the rise in sugar and ethanol prices. the company should continue investing in expanding its activities through acquisitions and partnerships with other names in the sector”, says Bevilacqua.

Via (VIIA3)

Retailer Via (VIIA3), formerly called Via Varejo, had weaker-than-expected results in the third quarter of this year. The main negative highlights are the slow recovery of physical retail and the increase in the provision for labor claims that the company has suffered.

Despite the advance of vaccination against the coronavirus, the gross volume of merchandise (GMV) in Via physical stores dropped 14.3% in the quarter compared to the same interval in 2020: from BRL 6.07 billion to BRL 5.21 billion. The indicator is responsible for measuring the total sales during a given period.

The weaker performance of physical stores caused the company’s net revenue to drop 5.9% year-on-year, totaling R$7.35 billion. Via’s adjusted net income for the period was R$101 million.

In addition, the increase in the number of labor lawsuits filed against the company forced the retailer to set up a provision of R$ 2.5 billion to deal with these costs. The value is more than double the provision of R$ 1.2 billion, observed in June this year.

On the other hand, Via’s digital gross sales grew 34.7% year-on-year, totaling BRL 6.62 billion, while its marketplace GMV reached BRL 1.97 billion, an increase of 132.8% compared to to the third quarter of 2020.

For the Levante analyst, Via is the company that, based on a macroeconomic and fundamental analysis, is extremely discounted. “For this reason, I see a great potential for appreciation. The low price of shares creates an opportunity for entry,” he says.

Conclusion

“Analyzing the results of these companies, I conclude that the poor performance of the shares is due more to the political noise that contaminated the Brazilian market and brought down the Ibovespa than to the companies’ internal problems. Even Via, which presented a result below expectations, it is a company that, in my opinion, is very cheap and has great potential for growth,” declares Bevilacqua.

According to him, “it is visible that, even in the face of a challenging and unstable scenario, a large part of the companies on the Brazilian stock exchange have been showing themselves to be resilient and achieving good results, a trend that should also be observed in 2022”.

