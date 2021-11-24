With great faith, Marília Mendonça’s mother collapses on Instagram

Ruth Moreira, mother of de Marília Mendonça, posted a message of faith on sunday (21). In Instagram Stories, the matriarch, who lost her daughter less than a month ago, made it clear that her faith remains intact.

“No matter what happens in your life, never blame God. Don’t waste time asking why God put you in a situation”, said the publication shared by Ruth.

“He knows everything and knows what is best for each one of us, for our personal evolution here on Earth. Trust in everything He brings to your life and stand firm, because with Him by your side, nothing is impossiblel”, finished.

Finally, Moreira wished: “A blessed Sunday for all of you”.

It is worth remembering that three days after the death of Marília Mendonça, the singer’s mother also spoke about a publication on faith. In Stories, when posting a photo with her daughter, she wrote: “Everything is his, for him, for him. God gave me, took away, blessed be the name of the Lord”.

The strength of the mother of the Queen of Suffering was praised by Maraísa in an Instagram post. “Of all the women I’ve met in this life, you are without a doubt the strongest of them! Marília always told me her story and, even with a difficult childhood, you were the winner! She managed to raise and educate her children as a lion, warrior, worker and always being an example for her. And I know that, because she made a point of repeating it every time we met”, said the singer.

“She said that the greatest example of strength she had in a woman was in you. And of all the stories she told me, they just make me sure she was right. But no mother was prepared to go through what you are going through… In fact, none of us were!”, completed.

“Marília was a wonderful daughter, very generous, who always gave back to people triple what she received. And that she took literally, it was light! Genuinely dedicating yourself to people. She never surrendered to any challenge, and that, too, she inherited from you! And if she became the giant she is today, it was you who made her that way, this amazing human being”, finished.

