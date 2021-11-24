With higher inflation, the government expands to R$ 106 billion space in the Budget with PEC for court orders – Economy

BRASILIA – THE Ministry of Economy reviewed on Monday, 22, the impact of proposed amendment to the Constitution (PEC) of precatoria and calculated a greater space in the Budget in 2022, the year of elections, if the text is approved by the Senate – the text has already passed through the Chamber. The slack should be BRL 106.1 billion and not BRL 91.6 billion, as previously disclosed.

The new numbers were presented by the special secretary of the Treasury and Planning, Esteves Colnago, during a thematic session in the Senate to discuss the proposal. The expectation is that the PEC is voted this week in the Committee on Constitution and Justice (CCJ) and next week in plenary.

The change occurred after the change in the IPCA projection, according to Colnago, from 8.7% to 9.6% in 2021. This year’s inflation directly affects the calculation of the spending ceiling for the next year and in the projection of some mandatory expenses.

The PEC changes the spending ceiling calculation rule. Currently, the limit is projected according to the inflation accumulated in 12 months up to June of the previous year. The proposal changes the final period to December. In the current framework, the change increases expenses. The government changed the projection of this provision from a slack of R$ 47 billion to R$ 62.2 billion, of which R$ 59.6 billion are related to Executive expenditures.

The proposal also imposes a limit on the payment of court orders under the spending ceiling from 2022. The government changed the space projection with this measure from R$44.6 billion to R$43.8 billion. In the Senate, there is pressure to change the limit of precatório and change the calculation of the ceiling, but the government insists on these two points. In the Senate, Colnago stated that it is necessary to resolve the impasse to reduce insecurity in the financial market.