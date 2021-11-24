With no trio of holders, Inter discloses related against Fluminense; see likely lineup, where to watch and broadcast

Coming from two straight defeats at Brasileirão to Cuiabá and Flamengo, Inter will try to get better luck this Wednesday, 9:30 pm, away from home, against Fluminense, with new important embezzlements. The colorada press office released the list of those without the injured Daniel, Yuri Alberto and Rodrigo Lindoso.

The goalkeeper has still not recovered from a crack in the rib suffered in October, while the center forward has been feeling pain in his left foot due to a bone swelling. Lindoso, on the other hand, has a muscle injury in his left thigh with an estimated recovery period of 10 days.

The good news for coach Diego Aguirre in preparing for this match is Edenilson, who will be able to play because of a suspensive effect obtained by Inter with the STJD. In terms of the table, the game is decisive in the fight for a spot against Libertadores, as Colorado is 8th with 47 points and Flu is 7th with 48.

Probable Inter

Marcelo Lomba; Renzo Saravia, Bruno Méndez, Víctor Cuesta and Moisés; Rodrigo Dourado, Johnny, Edenilson, Taison and Patrick; Carlos Palacios.

Probable Fluminense

Marcos Felipe; Samuel Xavier, Luccas Claro, David Braz and Marlon; Wellington, Martinelli, Yago; Luiz Henrique, Caio Paulista and Fred.

Schedule

Wednesday (24), at 9:30 pm, at Maracanã, in Rio de Janeiro.

Streaming

SportTV and Premiere announce live broadcast.

Arbitration

Felipe Fernandes de Lima, assisted by Guilherme Dias Camilo and Felipe Alan Costa de Oliveira. VAR: Emerson de Almeida Ferreira (quartet from Minas Gerais).

