With the departure of Camila Queiroz from Globo, stunt performs Angel’s final in ‘Verdades’

Angel’s final scenes in “Secret Truths 2”, gives Globe, will be recorded with a double after the departure of Camila Queiroz from the broadcaster, who will even sue the actress. The information is from the column of Patricia Kogut, from the newspaper “O Globo”.

According to the publication, this Tuesday (23) the team records secret scenes of Angel’s outcome at the Aerospace Museum, in Campo dos Afonsos, in the West Zone of Rio. In the last chapter, the character will appear on an airport runway, on a jet. a stuntman will replace Camila Queiroz and will act with Agatha Moreira (Giovanna) and Bernardo Lessa (Fabrício, the protagonist’s son). Rainer Cadete (Visky) will also be present. There will also be special participations, kept secret.

The final sequences were hastily adapted by Walcyr Carrasco. With the delay in recordings due to the pandemic, it would be necessary to extend the contract with the actress, who, according to the network, “wanted to determine the outcome of the character Angel and demanded a formal commitment that she would be part of an eventual third season of the work, in addition to other unacceptable demands”. The actress denies this version and says that “she was not fired from TV Globo, as her contract was concluded on November 10, 2021 and was not renewed within the deadline for completion of the recordings”.

