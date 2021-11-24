With visa issues, nexa will not participate in IEM Winter; kennyS will play for G2 | DRAFT5

THE G2 Sports announced this Tuesday (23) that captain Nemanja “next” Isaković has visa problems o preventing from participating in the IEM Winter 2021, which starts on December 2nd. A will use AWPer, Kenny “kennyS” Schrub temporarily.
“Nexa is facing visa issues that affect his ability to travel to Europe. We are not sure if he can compete at IEM Winter at this time. We are therefore excited to welcome kennyS back to the main line-up as our replacement AWPer. Once nexa’s issues are resolved, he will return to his position on the team”, revealed the statement from G2 Esports.
The French AWPer had been inactive in the squad since March, when the team decided to bring in Audric “Jackz” Jug back to the squad. The last tournament that kennyS played was the IEM Katowice in February, in which G2 lost 2-0 of the gambit and dropped in 7th place.
IEM Winter 2021 will start on December 2nd and will have a total prize pool of $250,000. The largest site in Latin America specializing in CS:GO, the DRAFT5 will give full coverage of the competition. For more details on teams, schedules and matches, go to the “championships“. See what the G2 cast will look like: