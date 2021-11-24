Without winning for three games, Bahia has the penultimate campaign and worst attack of the return of Serie A | bahia

With a victory in the last six games they played, Bahia saw their performance drop and now owns the third worst campaign in the return of the Brazilian Championship. The poor performance made the team enter the relegation zone of the national competition, something that had not happened in the first 19 games played in this edition.

Bahia drew with Cuiabá in the last round

The first time that Tricolor appeared among the last four placed in Serie A was in the 22nd round, when they lost 2-0 to Internacional, in Beira-Rio. Since then, the situation hasn’t changed much for Tricolor.

In return, Bahia had only 16 points in 14 games played, with three wins, seven draws and four defeats, which means 38% advantage. The campaign in the final part of Serie A puts the Squadron ahead only of the already relegated Chapecoense (8 points) and the Atlético-GO (15 points).

Here, a piece of information that tricolor fans can stick to: the Dragon is on the team’s opponents list until the end of the Championship. The two teams face off next Monday, in Goiânia, at 19:00 (Brasilia time).

Graphic shows Bahia's Serie A campaign

Bahia’s last games in Serie A:

Bahia x Grêmio, Friday, November 26;

Atlético-GO x Bahia, Monday, November 29;

Bahia x Atlético-MG, Thursday, December 2;

Bahia x Fluminense, Sunday, December 5th.

Fortaleza x Bahia, Thursday, December 9th.



One of the points that help to understand the bad phase of Bahia is the low attack. After a good start under Guto Ferreira’s baton, a period that went as far as seven games without losing, the Squadron accumulated some stumbling blocks and only won one of the last six games played. In the same period, the team scored just two goals.

Gilberto is Bahia's top scorer in Serie A

Tricolor has the worst attack of the return, with only nine goals scored in 14 matches, and, in the last three, they went blank.

A situation that contrasts with the defensive efficiency of Guto Ferreira’s team. Of the ten matches in which he commanded the team, in six the Squadron did not balance the net.

Bahia Games since Guto’s arrival:

Athletic 0x2 Bahia

Bahia 0x0 Palmeiras

America-MG 0x0 Bahia

Bahia 3×0 Chapecoense

Bahia 1×1 Ceará

Youth 0x0 Bahia

Bahia 1×0 São Paulo

Flamengo 3×0 Bahia

Sport 1×0 Bahia

Bahia 0x0 Cuiabá