Woman in a coma wakes up on the day the devices would be turned off – International

Betinna Lerman, 69, who had been in a coma for more than a month because of COVID-19 (photo: Reproduction/Facebook) betinna lerman, 69 years old, who was hospitalized in a coma for more than a month because of COVID-19 in a hospital in Portland, USA, he woke up on October 29, when his family decided that his devices could be turned off. THEThe information is from the Washington Post.

The woman’s case was aggravated by the fact that she is a diabetic and had recently undergone surgery to implant a quadruple pacemaker. Doctors said her lungs were “totally destroyed” by the disease and she had been intubated since the start of her stay.

The victim’s family had made the decision to terminate after the doctors they explained that there was no chance that Bettina would survive. According to Andrew Lerman, they had said she would never wake up. On the day of the withdrawal from life support he received a call from one of the doctors at Maine Medical Center. “He said, ‘Well, I need you to come here right away.’ I said, ‘Okay, what’s wrong?'” Lerman said. “He said, ‘Well, it’s okay. Yours woke me up,'” Andrew added.

The children even planned the funeral, even going so far as to choose the coffin, the headstone and the clothes in which she would be buried, so that the mother could have the best ceremony possible.

Still hospitalized and with the help of a respirator, the woman has already left the ICU wing, and the next step is to start rehabilitation treatment. “Medical miracle” as the professionals call it.