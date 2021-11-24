Woman survives attack after 25 cm knife gets stuck in her face

A 60-year-old woman survived a stabbing and was seen in hospital with a 10-inch knife stuck to her face in Russia. The case took place in the Krasnodar region and the main suspect is her 64-year-old husband. The information is from the North American newspaper New York Post.

The man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, after which the Russian Investigation Committee reported that there had been a “fight” between the couple. The woman, whose identity was not disclosed, was able to run to seek help from neighbors after suffering the attack. She was rushed to a hospital, where she underwent surgery to remove the knife, which was trapped in her skull.

In addition to the procedure, she must also undergo treatment to restore her nose and face. “Right after the woman was admitted, she went to the operating table. The surgery lasted 60 minutes,” said a regional health ministry spokesperson.

The agency also reported that the man was unable to complete the “criminal intention to kill his wife, as the victim managed to run out into the street to ask for help.”

“Residents called an ambulance and police to the scene. The victim was taken to hospital, where he continues to receive medical care,” the publication added. The suspect is being held pending the completion of investigations.