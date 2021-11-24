Xbox is sending a gift to Xbox FanFest attendees

I wanted this gift!

Looks like some lucky Xbox FanFest members are getting an Xbox gift, a sort of Xbox trophy. Xbox 20th Anniversary.

The present consists of a glass illuminated trophy with the Xbox 20th anniversary logo, the release date of the first Xbox and the gamertag of the lucky one. But not only that, the lucky ones also won a special control (which can already be considered one of the rarest in the world) and 12 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Check out some images shared on Twitter:

I’m in total disbelief. I got an amazing package from #xboxfanfest! what a beautiful #giftfromxbox! I teared up and reminisced of the days of old and ironically I’m playing Halo CE, my first xbox game. @aarongreenberg @XboxP3 @majornelson @Xbox you have a fan for life. Thank you 🥲 pic.twitter.com/3gxY7ldfkI — Chris Weaver (@chrisbweaver) November 21, 2021

