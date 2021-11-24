Xiaomi offers cell phone to biologist after Samsung denies request and goes viral | Technology

Disclosure Xiaomi helps scientific popularizer

Xiaomi has become one of the most talked about subjects on Twitter this Tuesday (23) after offering a cell phone to biologist and science popularizer Sérgio Rangel. He had posted a video asking Samsung for a smartphone, which denied the request.

On Sunday (21), Rangel posted a video on his Twitter account, which has more than 38,000 followers, saying that his Samsung cell phone has stopped working after five years of use and that he needs a new one to record his videos. to YouTube. He then proposed that his followers raise the hashtag #SamsungAjudeOSérgioRangel, so that the brand would agree to give him a cell phone. Watch:

On Monday (22), however, Samsung refused the request. “Hello, Sérgio! How are you? Despite following and admiring your work, unfortunately I won’t be able to help you in this way, for now. Let’s do this? Send me a DM with a campaign proposal, and I’ll send it to the responsible team. Could it be?”, wrote the official profile of the brand.

The company’s response was criticized by many internet users, including Rangel. “Unfortunately, these big companies that could help us don’t give a damn about culture, knowledge and science,” he said in a video. “At this time I feel sorry for being a teacher and not ex-BBB”, he said.

The biologist’s followers began to tag other companies in the publication’s comments, especially Xiaomi. On Monday night, the Chinese brand offered to give Rangel a smartphone.

“Hi Sergio! Many people called me here. My stock of treats is low, but my mission is to innovate for everyone and that also means encouraging science and education, so I managed to get you an amazing device!” , wrote the official profile of Xiaomi.

The company’s response went viral, with netizens comparing its attitude to Samsung’s. Check out some of the comments:

It was right here that Xiaomi humiliated Samsung when they wrote “my mission is to INNOVATE for everyone and this ALSO MEANS ENCOURAGING SCIENCE AND EDUCATION”. https://t.co/gWf8Vqs4Rj — Rapha (@liquidskai) November 23, 2021

For these and others I don’t buy anything from samsung Moving from ios to android after 8 years with a Xiaomi was the best decision I ever made. pic.twitter.com/KsbtW7w2n6 — 𝙣𝙖𝙣𝙖𝙩𝙛𝙤𝙭𝙮⁷ 🍸🏳️‍⚧️ ғᴀ̃ ᴅᴏ ᴅᴏ ᴀᴏᴛʏ (@nanatfoxy) November 23, 2021