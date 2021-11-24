Xiaomi provides cellphone to Brazilian biologist who asked for help Samsung

Brazilian biologist Sérgio Rangel is known for his videos about wild animals and the environment, but when the cell phone he used to produce the videos stopped working, the researcher asked Samsung for help so that he could continue promoting his work, but he went to Xiaomi who interceded and helped him.

Through a video posted on Twitter, Rangel thanked the support of his followers, including those who raised a kit about a year ago, to help him buy a new notebook when the one he was using became unusable after a rain. The biologist then revealed that his Samsung cell phone, the same one he used to produce his videos, stopped working after five years of use. In the video, Rangel tried to get his followers to tag the hashtag #SamsungAjudeOSergioRangel, in order to get the South Korean giant’s attention to get a new device.

The answer, however, was not what was expected. According to the survey carried out by Tecnoblog, the following day, the company used its official profile to tell the creative that it followed and admired his work, but could not help him immediately, asking him to send a “campaign proposal via DM” . Xiaomi Brasil, in turn, decided to take the lead and said that its “stock of pampering was low”, but that its “mission is to innovate for everyone and that also means encouraging science and education”. Thus, the Chinese giant “pulled some strings” and provided an “amazing device” for Rangel. The attitude of the companies reverberated on social networks, with both brands reaching Twitter’s trending topics, with many users criticizing Samsung’s attitude towards the situation.

I will await your proposal, Sergio! — Samsung Brasil (@SamsungBrasil) November 22, 2021