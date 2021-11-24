Youth draws at the end with Atlético-GO, and teams follow the edge of the Z4 – 11/23/2021

In a game postponed for the 30th round of Brasileirão, Atlético-GO came out ahead, but suffered a 1-1 draw in the Youth at 43min of the second half, today (23), at the Antônio Accioly stadium. One minute after taking the field, at 16 of the second half, Zé Roberto took advantage of Douglas goalkeeper Douglas’ rebound to score. In the final minutes, Ricardo Bueno left everything the same on the scoreboard.

The two teams remain in the same positions that started the day. While Goias reached 41 points and occupy 15th place, the club from Rio Grande do Sul is in 16th in the classification, with 40 points.

Dragão returns to the field this Friday (26), at 9:30 pm, when it visits Chapecoense at Arena Condá for the 36th round. Juventude will only take the field next Tuesday (30th), at 7pm, when they host Bragantino for the 35th round.

Who did well: Janderson

The attacker did what he wanted on the right. Quick and dribbling, the attacker created dangerous moves for both himself and his teammates.

Who was wrong: William Matheus

The left flank suffered with Dragão’s descents. The home team, practically, only attacked from the right and managed, with Dudu well advanced and Janderson, to take advantage in the plays and create good plays for the sector. He also made a mistake in trying to take the ball away from Zé Roberto in the goal throw.

Atlético-GO bets on the right

With the right flank Dudu well ahead and Janderson making the opposing defense a hell of a lot, the Dragon worked his moves on the right side. André Luis, who is the forward on the left, came to get the game towards the middle. Despite winning the marking, the team left the field without swinging the net, as in five of the last six games.

With the second worst attack of the tournament, the team managed to disenchant only in the second half, with Zé Roberto. Now, the team is tied with São Paulo, with 26 goals, and ahead only of Sport, which only scored 21 goals.

Juve invests from above

Without having much possession of the ball, the Jaconeros tried to touch the ball until they found the right moment to throw it into the area. The strategy was clear, however, leaving Ricardo Bueno isolated in the middle of the opposing defense.

Dragon heats up at first and Youth manages to cool down

The first 20 minutes were of total domination by Rubro-Negro. At three, Janderson tried a pout and the ball scraped the crossbar. At 12, Vitor Mendes saved what would be the first goal of the team from Goiás on the line, but the little flag was offside in the bid. Janderson had another good finish at 14, which goalkeeper Douglas palmed.

After hammering, Atlético-GO slowed down. Alviverde managed to have a little more ball, gave their two submissions in the first stage, but without taking any danger.

Duel on changes results in goals

Jair Ventura bet on Capixaba at half-time and the forward managed to hold the opponent’s right side. At 15, Marcelo Cabo responded by taking Montenegro and André Luís to join Zé Roberto and Ronald.

With a minute on the field, center forward Zé Roberto took advantage of the leftover shot from Janderson and, from inside the area, even cut William Matheus before sending it to the back of the goal. The team still had a good chance of expanding at 32, when João Paulo hit from a distance and Douglas stretched all the way to prevent her from entering.

After that, coach Jair Ventura risked the changes and pushed the team forward, being rewarded with a draw in the 43rd minute. Chico, who had joined six minutes ago, and is a former Dragão player, made a great move through the middle of the field and played for Ricardo Bueno. The center forward waited for Luan Polli to leave to play and leave to celebrate the draw.

Stomach drops Fernando Miguel

At 23 minutes of the first stage, the Atlético-GO goalkeeper felt an upset stomach and asked for medical assistance. He still spent another nine minutes on the pitch, however, he had to be replaced. Luan Polli, who had not yet played for Dragon in this Serie A, took the field.

Public attends en masse

The promotion of tickets starting at R$ 5 worked and the Antônio stadium Accioly was packed today. The presence of fans was so great that, in the middle of the first half, half of the space reserved for visitors was opened to Atlético-GO fans. The public was not disclosed, but it certainly surpassed the 5,015 against Santos, who were until then the biggest club in this Serie A.

DATASHEET

ATHLETIC-GO 1 x 1 YOUTH

Date: 11/23/2021 (Tuesday)

Local: Antônio Accioly Stadium, in Goiânia (GO);

Hour: 17h (from Brasília);

Referee: Flavio Rodrigues de Souza (SP);

Assistants: Daniel Luis Marques (SP) and Evandro de Melo Lima (SP);

VAR: Rodrigo Guarizo Ferreira do Amaral (SP).

Goals: Zé Roberto (16’/2ºT) for Atlético-GO and Ricardo Bueno (43’/2ºT) for Juventude.

Yellow cards: Willian Maranhão (ATG); Smile (JUV).

Atlético-GO: Fernando Miguel (Luan Polli); Dudu (Arnaldo), Éder, Pedro Henrique and Arthur Henrique (Igor Cariús); Marlon Freitas, Willian Maranhão and João Paulo; Janderson, Brian Montenegro (Zé Roberto) and André Luis (Ronald). Technician: Marcelo Cabo.

Youth: Douglas; Michel Macedo, Vitor Mendes, Rafael Forster and William Matheus (Chico); Jadson (Bruninho), Dawhan (Rafael Bilu), Guilherme Castilho and Wescley (Capixaba); Sorriso and Ricardo Bueno (Roberson). Technician: Jair Ventura.