Zé Felipe and Virginia reveal that they date every day on ‘Lady Night’: ‘The train here is good’ | lady night

O ‘ lady night ‘ is full of love to give: Ze Felipe and Virginia are the guests of the program that airs this Tuesday, 11/23, at 11:15 pm. In the attraction, the countryman and the digital influencer remember how they met and reveal that they ‘date’ every day, among other unusual curiosities 🔥

As the big couple doesn’t speak out, the temperature will heat up! 🥵 During the chat, the two remember the day they ‘made’ little Maria Alice and tell what shopping they already made during a visit to the sex-shop! Only Tatá to extract these revelations 😂

Zé Felipe and Virginia have fun on ‘Lady Night’

And it doesn’t stop there: as is already a tradition in the ‘lady night‘, the couple also faced the ‘sex checklist‘, revealing even more secrets of one of the most famous relationships in Brazil 😏

