A few days ago, Zezé Di Camargo and Luciano emerged motivated and thrilled to celebrate 30 years of their career on the ship “É o amor”. The celebration, however, hints at a farewell, which should start in 2022. The countrymen decided to reduce the concert schedule for next year and so far the closed dates are only concentrated in the first quarter.

In a documentary with Zilu, Graciele denies having destroyed Zezé Di Camargo’s marriage

Brothers Chrystian and Ralf break up after 40 years and stop following social media

Rumors in the market are that the end of the pair is very near. Luciano is increasingly investing in his solo gospel career and Zezé has yet to define a project for himself. It is even speculated that the celebration for the three decades of the two together will not continue.

It is not new that the relationship between Zezé Di Camargo and Luciano is made up of ups and downs. Imams Mirosmar and Welson, the real names of the singers, have not shared the same goals for some years. In recent days, with the premiere of a documentary about the Camargo family, the tititi of a break between the two spoke louder after Luciano did not give authorization for the use of his image in the production, as reported by columnist Leo Dias.

Zezé Di Camargo and Luciano reduce their concert schedule in 2022 and rumors about the duo’s break increase Photo: rep/ instagram

Ten years ago, during a concert in Curitiba, when they were celebrating 20 years of career, Luciano even announced that he was out of work with his brother, which happened after a fight. But the outburst did not last and the concert schedule was carried out normally. Even though backstage they got too far. In addition to not traveling together, the two also keep separate dressing rooms.

In August of this year, Luciano came to deny the end, which has been announced for some time. “People are saying that we’re breaking up, but I don’t care, because I know my brother and I are together. I know his fans for my projects, and he knows my fans for his projects. But everything is in God’s time, I always say that…”, he said in an interview on “É de casa”.