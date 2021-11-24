Zidane is afraid to accept coaching the team, says newspaper

Zinedine Zidane’s relationship with the city of Marseille, France, could hinder the coach’s move to PSG. According to ‘Le Parisien’, the coach, who is born and idol in the city, fears that coaching the Paris club could create a problem between his family members who still live in Marseille and Olympique fans.

Zidane said in an interview with ‘La Provence’ that he supports OM and has great affection for the city where he was born: “I’m Marseille and I can guarantee that I’ll continue to be that way for the rest of my life.” In 2014, the former player opened a football school, Zidane Five Club, to train young players in the city.

On the other hand, Zidane’s arrival at PSG is welcomed by the club’s board. Leonardo and Al Khelaïfi, team president, understand that the coach can also be useful in the renewal negotiations with Mbappé next year. Having spent time at Real Madrid, PSG’s main competitor, Zidane could convince the young man to stay in France.

The coach has been speculated on PSG because of the possible move of Mauricio Pochettino to Manchester United. The position in England would have been offered to Zidane, but with the Frenchman’s refusal and lack of confidence in the Argentine’s work in charge of PSG, Pochettino could be the next coach of Cristiano Ronaldo’s team.