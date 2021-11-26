10-year-old boy and 105-year old are among the deaths by Covid in Paraná this Thursday

The State Department of Health released this Thursday (25) over 1,186 confirmed cases and 14 deaths – referring to the previous months or weeks and do not represent the notification of the last 24 hours – as a result of the infection caused by the new coronavirus. There are adjustments at the end of the text.

Continues after advertising

The accumulated data from the monitoring of Covid-19 show that Paraná has 1,570,176 confirmed cases and 40,541 deaths from the disease.

Continues after advertising

Continues after advertising

The confirmed cases reported on this date are from November (614), October (109), September (98), August (85), July (66), June (91) and May (123) of 2021. The reported deaths are from November (13) and October (1) of 2021.

ADMITTED – 177 patients with a confirmed diagnosis of Covid-19 are hospitalized. There are 117 patients in SUS beds (69 in ICUs and 48 in clinical/infirmary beds) and 60 in private network beds (34 in ICUs and 26 in clinical/infirmary beds).

There are another 817 inpatients, 469 in ICU beds and 348 in wards, awaiting test results. They are in public and private hospital beds and are considered suspected cases of Sars-CoV-2 infection.

Continues after advertising

DEATHS – Sesa reports the death of 14 more patients. There are 7 women and 7 men, with ages ranging from 10 to 105 years. The deaths occurred between October 26th and November 24th, 2021.

Patients who died lived in Maringá (4), Curitiba (3), São José dos Pinhais, Ponta Grossa, Palotina, Londrina, Cascavel, Cambé and Atalaia.

OUTSIDE PARANÁ – The monitoring of Sesa registers 6,237 cases of residents outside the state, 222 people died.