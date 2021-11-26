A 15-year-old teenager accuses the Nautico director of sexual harassment; club says he was fired | Pernambuco

Another woman accused the financial superintendent of Clube Náutico Capibaribe of sexual harassment. A 15-year-old teenager filed a complaint this Thursday (25). In a press release, the club said that Errisson Rosendo de Melo, the target of complaints from four other victims, was fired.

“It was a disgusting thing,” reported one of the victims

The police report was registered by the teenager, whose name was not disclosed, this Thursday morning at the Police Station for Crimes against Children and Adolescents (DPCA), in Recife.

Errisson Melo, who is the brother of the current president of Náutico, Edno Melo, had already been denounced for sexual harassment and crimes against honor, such as libel, insult and defamation, by the former director of women and operations at the club, Tatiana Roma (see video below).

More women accuse Nautico’s financial superintendent of sexual and moral harassment

The case is being investigated in secrecy of justice. In interviews with the ge, other women also accused Errisson of sexual and moral harassment, but without filing a complaint (see video below).

Fourth woman denounces Náutico’s financial superintendent for psychological harassment

The ge had access to the police report and spoke with the mother and the teenager, who have a family relationship with Errisson Melo. They said they took the initiative to seek out the Women’s Police Station after the disclosure of the first complaints against Errisson Melo.

According to the minor, the first harassment would have occurred precisely at a family party, when she was 14 years old. The teenager said that everyone was in a bar and, at the end of the party, everything happened.

She stated that Errisson asked several questions about what college and what profession she would like to pursue.

“And every time he said something, he would put his hand on my leg and move it as if he were going to go up. And when I looked, he would take his hand away and disguise it. Then he would put his hand again. I found it very strange,” he said.

On another occasion, again at a family celebration, in December of last year, the teenager said she had noticed another strange behavior from Errisson.

“While we were walking, he moved my waist with up and down movements, as if he wanted to touch my chest. When we came back, he went to say goodbye to me and whispered in my ear that I was very hot “, reported.

The most serious situation reported by the young woman in the police report occurred in Errisson’s own house. When she turned 15, the teenager won a trip and, due to logistics, she had to sleep at his house.

That’s when she claims to have been touched on her breasts. Because of the other episodes, the minor decided to record the action.

“He started to say: “Oh, you’re going to be 15, I’m going to tell you something. This will happen a lot because you’re a woman now, you’re no longer a girl. You have to know that when you reach a boy, o boy will come to you and will do it.” And in that he put his hand on my chest.”

The teenager also said that she noticed the action and took his hand away. “Then he said he had done it to warn me. My heart sped up and I had no reaction. This sort of thing had been happening, but I never imagined he would be capable of anything more. With that, he lowered his head, looked straight ahead. and left,” he added.

All these reports were only revealed to the mother of the teenager after the complaint made by Tatiana Roma. The girl’s mother then decided to go to the police.

“It was a very big shock because this has been happening since November of last year. I found out this week. I was alone, washing the dishes, my daughter left the room and I spoke to her about the report. She said it was true and that she had been a victim. I was left with no ground,” said the mother.

The girl’s mother also said that she is going through a very difficult time. “I never thought I would have to go to the police station to expose my daughter. I asked her if she wanted to report it and she said yes. I looked for a lawyer friend who said I had no option. That was my daughter’s distress call”, declared.

She stated that she sought the police so that in the future no mother would cry as much as she cried. “No mother goes through what I’m going through. And now with this complaint, maybe more mothers will have the courage and come here to talk,” he added.

Sought by ge, Errison Melo’s lawyer, José Augusto Branco, declined to comment on the new police report.

“I can’t talk about this procedure, as I wasn’t hired by him in relation to this procedure, but on the other hand. As this is a procedure that involves a minor, I cannot talk about it. Cases involving minors are kept secret from the courts and the minor will be interviewed by specialized personnel. So in this case I will not speak,” said the lawyer.

O Nautico posted a note on the website. The institution stated that the dismissal of Errisson Melo “was inevitable, given the recent facts”.

The association said that “since last Monday (22), there is no link between the professional and the club.”

O Nautico also said that it will “immediately create a women’s commission, with the first meeting scheduled to take place next week.”

Also according to the club, this committee will be composed of two representatives of the association, two representatives of the deliberative council and four representatives of the fans.