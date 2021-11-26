A Fazenda 13: Sthe lets loose a sung to Dynho Alves

A Fazenda 13: Sthe lets out a song for Dynho Alves. Photo: Playback/PlayPlus

If the controversy can go beyond the enclosure of “A Fazenda 13”, Sthe Matos does not miss the opportunity to generate entertainment for the Brazilian public. On the afternoon of this Thursday, November 25th, she made a ‘pick-up’ to Dynho Alves. The joke sounded innocent in the video, but outside the house, the image is quite different.

With the dancer’s marriage in crisis, due to the proximity to the influencer, the two don’t know the fuss that these exchanges of affection resonate out here. Dynho’s own wife, MC Mirella, has already filed for divorce from the funkeiro. In turn, the influencer’s fiance also took away the alliance.

“I think Dynho is tasty, see?”, said the influencer. The pawn just laughed and replied: ‘Look!’. Finally, she made it clear that it was just a joke, but the mood stayed in the air. “The ideas”, lost the girl from Bahia.

FAN stampede

Many famous people enter a reality show with the intention of becoming even more known and pumping up their social networks. However, this is not always the case, depending on your attitudes inside the house. And that’s what happened to Sthefane Matos.

The influencer had 9.2 million followers, but, since she began to have an involvement, seen as fraternal between her and Dynho Alves, the public doesn’t seem to be supporting it, and she’s already dropped her following numbers to less than 9.1 million.

It is worth remembering that, despite not talking about separation, Sthefane Matos’ boyfriend, Victor Igoh, recently appeared without an alliance, something that has already raised some rumors.

Regarding Dynho Alves, the problem is much bigger, since MC Mirella, Dynho’s wife, signed the divorce, as he didn’t like to see the caresses exchanged between them in the reality show.

