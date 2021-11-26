Acer Predator Orion 5000 arrives in Brazil

Acer announced this week the arrival of its Predator Orion 5000 line of gamer PCs in Brazil. They are high-performance premium products, equipped with high-end processors and graphics cards. The brand will talk more about them on its Black Friday live, which takes place today, November 25th, at 9 pm.

There are three complete computer options, the Predator Orion 5000 – PO5-620-30000, the PO5-620-50000 and the PO5-620-10000. Check out some of the standout specifications for each product below:

Predator Orion 5000 – PO5-620-30000

Processor: Eight-Core Intel Core i7

Graphics Card: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 with 8GB GDDR6

RAM memory: 16GB clocked at up to 3200MHz

Storage: 1TB SSD

Predator Orion 5000 – PO5-620-50000

Processor: Eight-Core Intel Core i7

Graphics Card: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 with 10GB GDDR6X

RAM memory: 32GB clocked at up to 3200MHz

Storage: 1TB SSD

Predator Orion 5000 – PO5-620-10000

Processor: Six-Core Intel Core i5

Graphics Card: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 with 12GB GDDR6

RAM memory: 16GB clocked at up to 3200MHz

Storage: 512GB SSD

Acer is already selling the PO5-620-30000 model on its official website, for the suggested price of R$19,990. If it looks too salty, don’t worry, the computer has a special Black Friday discount, for “only” R$14,999.

Unfortunately we still don’t have price information for the other two models, maybe the manufacturer will make them available on the website after their live.