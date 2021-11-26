AF News | Cities | 2020 and 2021 public health plan accounts are already being inspected

The Secretariat of Administration published last Wednesday (11/17), the ordinance that designates the servers that will carry out inspection in the financial execution and in the audit of medical bills of Funsáude – Health Assistance Fund for Servers of the State of Tocantins. According to the agency, the objective is to investigate possible irregularities and give more and more transparency and credibility to the beneficiaries of Servir.

The Federal Police investigation that resulted in the governor’s removal Mauro Carlesse (PSL) estimates that about R$ 44 million have been paid as bribes related to the health plan of state employees.

The inspection will verify the compliance of the procedural acts of execution, in the year 2020 and 2021, in order to examine the reliability and veracity of the information available in its processes, identifying, correcting and proposing preventive actions, when and if possible.

The servers were authorized to request any relevant processes, information and reports, as well as to carry out visits to the sectors and interviews with those responsible for the inspected areas.

The Secretary of Administration, Bruno Barreto, emphasizes that the purpose of the inspection is to provide transparency in the provision of services under the plan, “management is working on all acts and this inspection proposes just that. Give honesty to the services that were provided and the amounts paid for them”, highlights.

The deadline for carrying out the inspection is 90 days from the date of publication of the ordinance, which took place on November 17th.

See the full ordinance.