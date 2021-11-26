Afghan from the famous National Geographic cover welcomes refuge in Italy

posted on 11/26/2021 11:00



(credit: National Geographic/wikipedia/reproduction)

Afghan Sharbat Gula, who became known worldwide for being on the cover of the magazine National Geographic, in 1985, achieved exile in Italy after leaving Afghanistan with the Taliban’s takeover of the country in August. Italy is one of the European countries that has received the most Afghan refugees fleeing the regime.

In a statement, issued on Thursday (11/25), the Italian government said that the organization of the Afghan woman’s withdrawal from the country took place after she asked for exile through non-profit organizations. Also according to the statement, Gula is in Rome and the Italian government will support her integration in the country.

The green-eyed Afghan became known after landing for photographer Steve McCurry in a refugee camp in Pexauar, Pakistan, when she was just 12 years old. At the time, Sharbat Gula left Afghanistan due to the conflicts the country was experiencing with the Soviet occupation. Sharbat Gula was orphaned at just six years old and walked to Pakistan with her siblings and grandmother.

The cover of 1984 became one of the magazine’s best known. The photograph was even compared to the Mona Lisa, a painting by Leonardo da Vinci. “Sharbat Gula has acquired worldwide notoriety, to the point of symbolizing the vicissitudes and conflicts of the historical phase that Afghanistan and its people were going through”, highlights the statement from Italy.

Steve McCurry saw her again in 2002, when she was living in Nasir Bagh, Pakistan. Sharbat Gula left the country and returned to Afghanistan in 2016 after the Pakistani government accused her of buying a fake ID to stay in the country. Back in her native country, she was given a house by the Afghan government and a salary of approximately R$ 2,400 a month.