Afghan immortalized by magazine is welcomed by Italy

Sharbat Gula, the green-eyed Afghan immortalized on a cover of National Geographic magazine in 1985, arrived in Italy as part of an evacuation and shelter program promoted by the European country.







Sharbat Gula in photos from 1984 and 2002 Photo: ANSA / Ansa – Brazil

According to a statement from the Italian government, Gula is a symbol of “the vicissitudes and conflicts of the phase that Afghanistan and its people are going through”.

“The government facilitated and organized his transfer to Italy, in the broader context of an evacuation program for Afghan citizens,” the note says.

The move comes after Gula’s appeals to leave Afghanistan in light of the Taliban fundamentalist group’s takeover last August.

The Afghan woman was immortalized by photographer Steve McCurry in 1984, when she had just arrived at the Peshawar refugee camp in Pakistan, fleeing the Soviet war in her country.

At the time, she was just 12 years old, and the photo was on the cover of National Geographic in June 1985. Her intense gaze on the camera earned her the name “Mona Lisa of the Third World.”

After 17 years, in 2002, McCurry rejoined Gula in the Nasir Bagh refugee camp, also in Pakistan, and photographed her again. The portrait was published in the same magazine and shows her with the magnetic eyes that made her famous all over the world.