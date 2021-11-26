Afghan woman immortalized on magazine cover is welcomed by Italy – News

Sharbat Gula, the green-eyed Afghan immortalized on a cover of National Geographic magazine in 1985, arrived in Italy as part of a retreat and shelter program promoted by the European country.

“The Italian government facilitated and organized the transfer of Gula to Italy, in the broader context of a program to withdraw Afghan citizens,” an official statement points out.

The measure was taken after the woman’s appeals to leave Afghanistan following the takeover of power by the Taliban fundamentalist group, in August of this year.

The Afghan woman was immortalized by photographer Steve McCurry in 1984, when she had just arrived at the Peshawar refugee camp in Pakistan, fleeing the Soviet war in her country.

At the time, she was just 12 years old, and the photo was on the cover of National Geographic in June 1985. Her intense gaze on the camera earned her the name “Mona Lisa of the Third World.”

After 17 years, in 2002, McCurry rejoined Gula in the Nasir Bagh refugee camp, also in Pakistan, and photographed her again. The portrait was published in the same magazine and shows her with the magnetic eyes that made her famous all over the world.