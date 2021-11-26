After an autograph marathon, Fábio parks his car on the street and goes through a photo session with fans | cruise

Fábio is, without a doubt, one of the greatest players in Cruzeiro’s history. This is shown by numbers (he is the athlete with the most games for the club: 976 games), titles (13 in total) and leadership. But also for the affection of the fans. After the game against Náutico, the player took two hours to leave Mineirão. He even parked his car on the street to meet fans.

The goalkeeper was one of the last to appear at the exit where players usually pick up their cars and leave the stadium. He went through a marathon of photos, recorded messages, autographs. Children and adults looking for a moment with the player.

Until then, normal routine for Fábio in games at Mineirão. It is quite true that the new coronavirus pandemic is still there, and the agglomerations in Mineirão and people without masks should still be avoided.

However, Fábio went beyond the routine he is used to doing. When leaving Mineirão with his wife and children in his black 5.0 Mustang, the goalkeeper was stopped by just over two dozen fans who shouted the goalkeeper’s name and asked him to get out of the car.

Fábio had already attended dozens of others at Mineirão. But he answered the fans’ request. He left one of the Mineirão entrance doors and parked his car on Abrahão Caram Avenue, one of the access doors to the stadium.

He went down and then went through another marathon of photos and videos, with a lot of crowding. There were about 10 minutes of joy for the fans who were looking for a record with the goalkeeper.

After meeting practically all the fans, the goalkeeper left the stadium, after getting back into the car he was driving. It was the last show of affection from Cruzeiro fans on a special day in the club’s history.