Aguirre should not remain at Inter in 2022

* With information from reporter Cristiano Silva

Coach Diego Aguirre should not remain at Inter for the 2022 season. Reporter Cristiano Silva, from Rádio Guaíba, is informed that, regardless of whether or not he has a proposal from the Uruguay team, the coach will not continue in Beira-Rio .

According to him, dissatisfaction with the work has been increasing behind the scenes at the club. Thus, there is already an indication that the Uruguayan will not stay, who will make his second visit to the club.

Aguirre’s performance has been falling in recent games. With the drop in performance, the team collapsed on the table. Today, he is in eighth place, and even sees his pre-Libertadores spot threatened. The direct job, today, is practically unfeasible.

Internally, there is no comment on the coach’s future on the part of managers. Nor any evaluation of this year or projection of the next one before the end of the Brazilian Championship. The priority right now is to earn as many points as possible in the last three rounds to seek at least one place in the Libertadores.

Still in Maracanã, after the 1-0 defeat by Fluminense, the football executive, Paulo Bracks, confirmed that the club already works in the group formation for next season. Diego Aguirre himself participates in the evaluation meetings of the current group and possible reinforcements.

“The work of 2022 has already started in parallel. We can’t wait for December 9th (when the Brasileirão ends) to start planning. But it’s not now that I’m going to take stock of our participation in the Brazilian Championship. We are going to wait to finish the year because we still have nine points to dispute”, said the manager.





On the field, Inter faces Santos, this Sunday, at 19h. The match, valid for the 36th round of the Brasileirão, takes place in Beira-Rio.