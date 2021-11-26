Aguirre should not stay at Internacional in 2022 – with or without an invitation from Uruguay

Coach Diego Aguirre’s cycle at Internacional is nearing its end. The coach colorado is on the list of the Uruguayan Football Association to command the heavenly team next year.

In any case, regardless of whether Aguirre is invited to coach Uruguay or not, the work carried out by the Colorado coach has been highly contested at Internacional.

Choice of editors

Football live or whenever you want? Click here and try DAZN free for a month!

The team’s drop in performance in the last ten games, with two wins, two draws and six defeats, meant that Inter dropped on the leaderboard to the point of running the risk of losing the direct berth to the Libertadores in 2022. Today, Colorado is in eighth place and could lose another position if Ceará beat Corinthians this Thursday (25).

This drop in production and, mainly, the performance of colorado in the defeat to Fluminense, are making Inter’s management reflect on the permanence of Diego Aguirre for next year.

The debate is in relation to what the coach will be able to present differently in the next three games that remain in the Brazilian Championship, against Santos, Atlético-GO and RB Bragantino. There are those who say that the coach has already reached his maximum with the current group and that Inter will hardly have an evolution in relation to the football they have been showing.

For some, the invitation to train the Uruguayan team would fit like a glove right now. After all, it wouldn’t be necessary for Inter to break the link and have to pay the contract termination fine – since Diego Aguirre has a link with Inter until the end of 2022.

Planning and reinforcements for 2022

The Colorado direction has also been working to strengthen the group regarding signings for the next season. The idea is to hire more experienced players with a winning profile. For this reason, Felipe Melo’s name has been debated frequently among the leaders.

But the priority is to seek the hiring of one or two strikers who work on the sides of the field, something rare at the moment.

“The work for 2022 has already started, but we are not going to take stock of the year 2021 right now. With three rounds left to finish the championship, this would be frivolous. The planning goes through the calendar that we will have next year. Oxygenation or not in the group of players is natural in all clubs. There are players with their contracts ending and there are positions we need to hire”, highlighted Paulo Bracks, football executive at Inter after the game against Fluminense.

Regarding the players who have their contract ending in December this year, Inter should only renew with defensive midfielder Rodrigo Lindoso and left-back Moisés. Goalkeeper Marcelo Lomba and right-back Sarávia will not have their contracts renewed and will leave Inter at the end of this season.