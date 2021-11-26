Airfare Black Friday: five sites with promotions | sexta-feira Negra

Black Friday 2021, which takes place this Friday (26), is a good opportunity to find deals on airline tickets. Specialized sites such as Decolar.com and MaxMilhas joined the discount event and are offering lower prices on flights from different airlines. In addition, companies such as GOL Linhas Aéreas also offer special conditions to customers.

This year’s campaign promises to be quite positive, mainly due to the resumption of national tourism – with the advance of vaccination, more and more people have traveled around the country. Thinking about it, the TechAll listed five sites with airfare deals on Black Friday 2021.

The Decolar.com website offers tickets from different airlines, hotel reservations and special packages. On Black Friday, the service promises discounts of up to 40% on travel. In addition, the platform also advertises double points – depending on the type of purchase – and bonuses for hotel reservations made during the event.

In the site’s search tool, users can search for airline tickets with fixed or flexible dates, to national and international destinations. There is also the possibility to choose the number of people and flight class. The online travel agency also offers options for booking transfers, contracting insurance and purchasing tickets.

On Black Friday at GOL Linhas Aéreas, there are offers throughout the month for national and international destinations. In addition, consumers can pay up to 12 interest-free installments on their credit card. To receive special prices, it is necessary to register on the platform.

After logging in, users can search for round-trip segments, select locations, travel date and number of passengers. The service also offers car rental and ticket purchases for attractions. It is noteworthy that the site works only with flight options for Gol, and not for other airlines.

ViajaNet participates in Black Friday 2021 offering up to 40% discount and installments in 24 installments for travel. On the website’s home screen, there is a list of promotional airline tickets for specific destinations, indicating the percentage discount on domestic and international flights.

User can also search by origin and destination places, set round trip date, select number of people and flight class. In the search results, ViajaNet offers the comparison of prices between flights from different airlines, such as Azul, Voepass, Latam, Gol, among others.

Max Friday, as MaxMilhas’s Black Friday is called, promises discounts of up to 12% on national and international flights. In addition to airline tickets, the event offers promotions on the purchase of hotels and packages. Offers take place only this Friday, from 00:00 to 23:59 (Brasilia time).

On the website, it is possible to search for personalized destinations and dates. The results page shows flight options from different airlines, for the traveler to choose the best promotion.

The website Submarino Viagens is present on Black Friday with the event “Black November”. Discounts are valid for airline tickets, packages and accommodation. Interested in securing even lower prices can register with the tool by email to receive discount coupons.

The site allows you to search for specific destinations, selecting departure and return dates, with results comparing the prices of different airlines such as GOL, Azul, Latam, among others.

Tips to buy cheap and take advantage of offers

Sites like Skyscanner and Google Flights can be good allies for those looking to buy cheap air tickets on Black Friday 2021. They let you compare flight prices, so you can be sure you’re buying for the best value. Another tip is to set up price alerts on the monitored sites: this way, you’ll receive an email notification when the desired segment is cheaper.

