Amazon’s Black Friday: products with up to 70% off

Amazon (AMZO34) is providing its sexta-feira Negra with 30 hours of duration and discounts of up to 70% on thousands of products. Amazon Prime members, who pay a monthly subscription, have free shipping throughout Brazil on millions of products, with no minimum purchase value, and access to exclusive offers every day.

Customers also have access to up to R$100 off on Kindle and Fire TV e-readers with Alexa, in addition to offers on Echo devices, smart speakers with Alexa.

Among the highlights of the best-selling products until 12:30 pm are: gamer chairs, moisturizing cream, Alexa, rope for exercise, among others.

Check out the main offers

Amazon Devices:

Kindle with up to R$100 off;

Kindle 10th generation: from R$399 to R$319;

Kindle Paperwhite 8GB Waterproof: $499 to $399;

Kindle Paperwhite 32GB waterproof: from R$649 to R$549;

Fire TV Stick Lite: from R$349 to R$199;

Fire TV Stick: from R$379 to R$239;

Fire TV Stick 4K: from R$449 to R$329;

Other products:

Computers and Computing: up to 25% discount on various products ranging from notebooks and accessories brands such as Samsung, Logitech, AMD, ASUS and Toshiba;

Books and eBooks: up to 70% off books and eBooks;

Electronics: up to 35% discount on electronics from various brands such as JBL, Philips and LG;

Kitchen: up to 25% discount on items to equip the kitchen of brands such as Mondial, Britânia, Le Creuset and Euro;

Toys and Games: up to 30% off brands like Lego, Mattel and Candide (LOL Surprise!)

Fashion: From November 19th to 25th, sale on fashion items from brands such as Fjallraven backpacks, New Balance sneakers, TipTop clothing and Technos watches. November 25th and 26th, up to 50% off Samsonite bags, Havaianas slippers, Zorba briefs and Champion watches;

Routine products: up to 30% off home cleaning products from brands such as Veja, Colgate, Scott and Duramax;

Tools & Construction: up to 30% off brands like Bosch, Sparta and Hydra;

Smart House: up to 25% discount on brands such as Intelbras, Geonav, Steck and Positivo;

Home: up to 25% off brands like Buddemeyer, Mondial, Sanremo, Flash Limp;

Garden and Swimming Pool: up to 25% discount on brands such as Mor, WAP, Tramontina and Karcher;

Food and Beverage: up to 30% discount on products from different brands such as Red Bull, Danone Nutricia, Baggio Café and L’ÓR;

Alcoholic beverages: up to 25% off brands like Johnnie Walker, Spaten and Jagermeister;

Baby: up to 30% discount on brands like Chicco, Burigotto, Safety 1st and Fisher-Price;

Beauty: up to 30% discount on brands like Taiff, Nivea and ISDIN;

Stationery: up to 30% discount on brands such as Faber-Castell, Post-it, Pentel and Cicero;

Pet Shop: up to 30% discount on brands like Nexgard, Hill’s and Viva Verde;

Sports and Adventure: Offers on Sports and Adventure on Nautika, Dream Fitness, Arena and Caloi products;

CD and Vinyl: From November 19th to 25th, up to 30% off and, on November 25th and 26th, up to 50% off on various titles;

Automotive: up to 25% off on brands like 3M, Pro Tork, Osram.

