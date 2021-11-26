An outbreak of flu provokes a race to the posts, and Rio applies 100,000 doses of vaccine in two days

RIO — The flu outbreak in the city of Rio provoked a rush to vaccination posts in the last two days, when 100,000 doses of the vaccine against influenza were applied. Of these, 67 thousand were applied only this Thursday. The information is from the Municipal Health Department (SMS).

On Wednesday, the folder called on the Cariocas to update their immunization against the flu, which has caused an increase in the search for assistance in emergency and urgency networks. According to the municipal secretary of Health, Daniel Soranz, the city has registered at least 6,300 cases of Influenza A in the last eight days. Of these occurrences, 26 resulted in hospitalization, with 24 hospitalizations of children. So far, there has been no recorded death from the disease.

Despite the increased demand for the vaccine in the last 48 hours, the city maintains the appeal for the population of Rio to go to the health posts. According to Soranz, the municipality has a stock of around 160,000 doses of the immunizing agent against Influenza, and should receive another 160,000 this Saturday, from the Ministry of Health.

Although the vaccination campaign against influenza in the city today includes all ages, children aged 6 months or more and over 60 years are considered priority groups, as they are more likely to develop severe respiratory conditions due to infection by the virus. The Municipal Health Department (SMS) reinforces that members of these groups should seek to get vaccinated immediately if they have delayed immunization.

The folder advises that, in case of flu-like symptoms, it is necessary to go to a health unit to rule out the diagnosis of Covid-19. The test applied in municipal units is the antigen test, which, according to specialists, has a high level of reliability.

— To rule out Covid-19, we also RT-PCR tested most of those who tested negative on the antigen test. But 99% of these RT-PCR tests are confirmed negative — informs the secretary.

On Monday, the municipality’s epidemiological surveillance network sent 300 samples taken from units for genomic monitoring to Lacen and Fiocruz. According to Soranz, of the samples whose results have already come out, 73% indicated the presence of Influenza A.

For researcher Leonardo Bastos, from the group of Analytical Methods in Epidemiological Surveillance at Fiocruz (Mave-Fiocruz), the number of cases raised by the secretariat is high.

— In addition to medical care, anyone with symptoms should try to wear a mask at all times and maintain social distance, so as not to infect others. Like Covid-19, Influenza has no specific treatment, but only treatment for symptoms. Vaccines are important to prevent new cases – reinforces the epidemiologist.

Currently, the Influenza subtype that predominates in the city is H3N2, according to SMS. Researcher Marcelo Gomes, also from Mave-Fiocruz, who follows the history of Influenza virus circulation in Brazil, informs that H3N2 tends to cause milder effects in the body than H1N1, for example.

Anyway, reinforces the specialist, it is essential to maintain the protocols to avoid contamination. He recalls that the precautions to combat the transmission of the pathogen are “strictly the same” as those offered by Covid-19, with special attention to children and the elderly, who are more susceptible to the effects of the disease.

— In the case of older people, it is good that they are isolated from those with flu-like symptoms. As for children, it is important not to take them to school, to parties and social occasions if they have signs. We learned from the Covid-19 pandemic that we can no longer normalize the flu and think everything is fine. The use of a mask by symptomatic people helps to greatly reduce transmission – he says.