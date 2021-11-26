Analysis: Cruzeiro fans’ passion is high point – and perhaps only positive – in centenary of disappointments | cruise

It was not worth a Libertadores, Brazilian or Copa do Brasil title. Achievements and disputes that the centenary Cruzeiro is used to. It wasn’t even worth the so-dreamed-of access to the Brazilian Series A. A friendly for Serie B, a competition that Fox will compete for the third consecutive year in 2022. But more than 60,000 fans attended… for – and there is no other reason – love for Cruzeiro.

They celebrated before, during and after a 0-0 – Cruzeiro’s 18th draw in the tournament. In the last game and in the only one that was possible to have maximum capacity, the club had its high point in its centenary: the massive presence of the fans. More than 60 thousand. One of the club’s biggest audiences in the new Mineirão.

In 10, 50, 100 years, the few – if not the only – memories of the centenary of Cruzeiro Esporte Clube that will be remembered will be the 25th of November 2021, at Mineirão, in a game that was worthless for Serie B and to see a of the teams from the 100 years of Cruzeiro that will not be missed.

From “It’s beautiful to see my Cruzeiro, contagious, shaking this city” to “I’m a champion club, I’m Cruzeiro, of tradition”. Cruzeiro sang, supported and cheered, even with the frustrated attempts during the match against Náutico. The Cruise ran into its own limitations. That’s how he also stumbled during Series B.

It didn’t matter. Cruzeiro was there to live his day in love. To scream for the heart club and show your feeling. A party I hadn’t been able to do for a long time. And that the team didn’t do it justice either. After all, for just over two years, Cruzeiro fans have been experiencing enormous frustrations, perhaps never thought of as possible.

A farewell that Rafael Sobis was afraid of not having when he went to hang up his boots. He had. One that Ariel Cabral said he wanted: come in, play and play your part. Received more, it’s true. He had his name shouted, was applauded and won a plaque. After all, he is the foreigner with the most games for the club.