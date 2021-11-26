Andrés says which former Corinthians player doesn’t agree with idolatry: ‘It’s over’

In an interview, former Corinthians president Andrés Sanchez said he does not agree with Romero’s idolatry

Andrés Sanchez criticized the relationship of the fans of the Corinthians with one of his recent idols. In an interview with the channel Shirt 21, the former club president said he does not see Romero as the team’s idol.

When asked about Luan’s situation in the current Alvinegro squad, the former director recalled recent examples that have passed through the club and mentioned the Paraguayan.

“I don’t regret anything in football. Nobody wants to play more than the player. (Luan) He trains a lot, working. He’s one of the most dedicated. It’s time, it’s people, human beings,” he said.

“In three months he can play well. Felipe, who is one of the best in Brazil, Tite wanted to send him away, Mano wanted to send him away. He didn’t train and became the defender he became. Romero became an idol. Idol Romero is the end, but he became an idol. You have to be calm”, he added.

In addition, the former president spoke about the club’s debts and refused to have taken any money from the team’s coffers.

“But who shouldn’t? Corinthians shouldn’t be in the bank. A company that earns R$500 million owes R$800 million. It’s paying. It’s not a bank to make a profit. I think it’s nice to ask, not insinuating,” he said.

“More investigated than I was, impossible. I was in jail, I was at Lava Jato, ten years. I’m waiting. Did you see how many security guards I arrived? None. I’ve always been like this. Even when I was Corinthians president. No problem (be close to the organized office). of palm trees), are partners”, he concluded.