Andrs Sanchez speaks current debt numbers for Neo Qumica Arena

Andrés Sanchez, former president of Corinthians, spoke again about a controversial issue during his administration: the debt of Neo Química Arena. In an interview, the top hat commented on the amounts that still have to be paid by the club.

“The arena cost R$965 million, with interest, with everything. We’ve already paid R$200 million, almost. Last year I made an agreement with Caixa, we sold the naming rights, the name of the stadium, we gave to Caixa and owes R$ 269 million, 17 installments of R$ 38 million“, declared Andrés on the channel Shirt 21, of YouTube.

Previously, the former agent had already broken up the debt of R$ 569 million with Caixa. According to him, BRL 300 million of this amount will be paid with the naming rights of the alvinegro stadium. Thus, the amount to be paid by Timão would be R$ 269 million. However, the payment method described by Sanchez above does not correspond to this total. After all, 17 installments of BRL 38 million total BRL 646 million.

During the interview, Andrés said that the pandemic was not felt as much by the club, as it was already suffering from the lack of capital since the inauguration of the stadium. The top hat, by the way, recalled the titles that were won even in this unfavorable period.

“We didn’t feel anything in the pandemic, because it didn’t enter. So for us, the pandemic started in May 2014 when the stadium opened. And we continue to invest, so much so that we won the 2015 Brazilian Nationals, the 2017 Brazilian Nationals, three-time champion in São Paulo, and that is expensive… Last year, Flamengo ran out of revenue because of the pandemic and closed with a deficit of R$ 80 million. Palmeiras closed with a R$170 million deficit. So you can imagine if these teams go seven years without revenue from the stadium,” he concluded.

