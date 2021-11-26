Anitta reacts to rumor that businessman cheated on girlfriend with Juliette Freire

Singer, businesswoman and now PR? Kkk That Anitta is not afraid to put her mouth on the trombone, everyone knows! However, this Friday (26), the diva took advantage of all her resourcefulness to clear up rumors about her friend, Juliette Freire, and her former boyfriend and current partner, Daniel Trovejani. WL!

The voice of “Engage” came after she shared videos on the web of a year-end get-together with friends. In the records, the ex-boyfriend and partner of the powerful, Daniel, appeared filming the ex-BBB. Previously, clicks from the duo on a boat trip had already surfaced. All this added fuel to the bonfire of rumors that he would have betrayed his fiancee, Priscilla Moura, with the woman from Paraíba.

On Twitter, Anitta defended her friends and made a point of denying the rumors. “Just an info to fix there, since they are talking about my friends/brothers. Daniel’s relationship had already ended before he even saw Juliette in person for the first time”, started Girl From Rio. Sharp, she added: “And whoever speaks differently wants a cookie”. WL!

The singer did not stop there. “And he’s my partner in my company, so go see me and Juc Juc (Juliette) almost every day”, scored. Anitta’s messages were directed to the Extra newspaper, which after that even deleted and republished the news on Twitter.