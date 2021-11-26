Application of D3 against covid starts on Friday (26) for those who are 40 years old

posted on 11/25/2021 15:21 / updated on 11/25/2021 15:30



(credit: Minervino Júnior/CB/DAPress)

People aged 40 years and over may receive the third dose (D3) of the vaccine against covid-19 from this Friday (26/11). The announcement was made by the governor of the Federal District, Ibaneis Rocha (MDB), this Thursday (25/11), through his personal Twitter account. Anyone who received D2 for at least five months can look for one of the vaccination posts starting tomorrow.

“As of this Friday (26th), the booster dose will be released for the population over 40 years old who have already taken the second dose for 5 months or more. We keep advancing in vaccination to win the covid-19”, said the Chief Executive through his social network.

Anyone who has been immunized with the Janssen brand single dose vaccine (DU), and is in the determined age group, will also be entitled to a booster dose. The dose taken initially is equivalent to the D1 and D2 of the other brands, and the booster dose corresponds to the third application.

Before the determination, the application of the booster was only allowed for people aged 57 years or more.