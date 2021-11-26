Ariel Cabral reaches 200 games at Cruzeiro and says goodbye with emotion to his daughter at Mineirão: “He deserved it” | cruise

The spotlight was on Rafael Sobis, who played the last game of his career. But the other honoree of that Thursday night at Mineirão also deserved the applause and cheers he received from the Cruzeiro fans. It was the last game for Ariel Cabral, who is out of a contract at the end of the year.

The Argentine spent six years in Belo Horizonte. He played, in Mineirão, in front of more than 60,000 fans, his 200th match for Cruzeiro. He is the foreigner who most often wore the starry shirt, recognized for having great gringo idols.

After the final whistle, the player received family members on the pitch. From the hands of his children and his wife, he received a frame with photos of the victorious passage through Cruzeiro, as well as a plaque in honor of the 200 games. He didn’t cry. Not on the lawn…

“I’m very touched, I’ve cried at home. It’s just gratitude, and we’ll remember it all our lives”

– Look how many people in a game at the end of the year. The Cruzeiro deserves to go up, the Cruzeiro will go up. Everything is even more beautiful.

With 200 games in the Cruzeiro shirt, Ariel Cabral says goodbye and his daughter is emotional: “My father deserves it”

During the game, Ariel Cabral was on the field for 20 minutes. Acted closer to the goal of Náutico and, twice, almost scored. In one, he hit the dash. In the other, he swung the nets, but from the outside.

“I almost score a goal, imagine if I do? It’s crazy. It was remarkable in my life, in my heart, I’ll take it for the rest of my life”

Ariel didn’t cry on the field, but his eldest daughter, Martiniana, did. The steering wheel gave an interview hugging her, who was also interviewed. And he spoke of something that the Argentine did not lack in the 200 matches for Cruzeiro: dedication.

“I thought my dad really deserved it because he gave every day of his with such dedication. He really deserved it. Everyone cried at home.”