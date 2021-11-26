Arthur Picoli and Viih Tube have confirmed romance: ‘They were making out’

Much has been said that Arthur Picoli and viih tube, who were part of the ‘BBB 21’, were having an affair during a trip to Bahia. The two were not caught kissing and neither confirmed the affair, but Gabi Prado revealed that the two “got together”.

“I was with them now in Bahia. Yes, they were making out,” said the influencer in her podcast, PodDarPrado.

It is worth remembering that the rumors started when Arthur and Viih Tube seemed to be kissing in a video, besides making some videos together with Thais Braz, who was also on the trip.

In one of them, Arthur even joked with Viih Tube about taking a shower, something that even became a joke among the BBB 21 attendees.

“I went for coffee and came across Viih Tube. Then, she took it and said ‘wow, guys, we couldn’t take a shower because there’s no water at the resort. A pipe burst. I got to the room, turned on the shower, brushed my teeth and there was water to break with a stick and she said she didn’t take a shower. Some things never change,” he joked on his Instagram.

It is worth remembering that, in the last edition of BBB 21, Arthur Picoli had an affair of comings and goings with Carla Diaz, but the romance did not go forward abroad. Viih Tube was already dating Bruno Magri, who recently broke up.

YouTuber even said that she is kissing a lot at this single stage.

Was Arthur one of the lucky ones?

