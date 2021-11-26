As a capillary implant, he took Bruno Henrique out of the 2nd division of Goiano and placed Flamengo’s ace career on another level

To win the tri of America, Flamengo has striker Bruno Henrique, who scored 20 goals and 10 assists for the Rio team in the current season

This Saturday (27), Flamengo and palm trees face off in the grand final of Libertadores Conmebol, at 5 pm (GMT), at the Estadio Centenário de Montevideo, in Uruguay.

To conquer the tri of America, Mengão counts on the forward Bruno Henrique, author of 20 goals and 10 assists by the Rio team in the current season.

The shirt 27 is one of the biggest highlights of Fla since he was hired by the club, at the beginning of the 2019 season, coming from saints.

Since arriving in Gávea, he has been decisive in winning a truckload of titles, especially in the Libertadores-2019 competition, in which he was named best player.

Few people know, however, that the Flamengo star could be hidden from the spotlight until today, as he took a long time to explode in his career.

In 2014, Bruno Henrique was playing in the 2nd division of the Goiano Championship for the little one Itumbiara when he was discovered by chance by the ex-goalkeeper Harley, historical idol of Goiás.

In an interview with ESPN.com.br, the former athlete, who was in the transition from being an athlete to the position of football director at Esmeraldino, revealed that the discovery of the striker was really a case of fate, during a trip to Itumbiara to make a… Capilar implant!

“I was in Itumbiara to visit a friend of mine, Dr. Leandro Couto, because I wanted to have a hair implant. When I was leaving town, I saw a sign saying that there would be a match between Itumbiara and América de Morrinhos, for the 2nd division of the Championship Goiano,” he recalled.

“I was still Goiás goalkeeper at the end of 2014 and I had two friends who were playing for Itumbiara, Mário Sérgio and Wallace, who played with me in Goiás. I went there with the intention of giving them a hug. I just saw a piece. of the game, in which Bruno Henrique came in and just ended the match“, said.

The name of that frail and swift attacker would no longer leave Harlei’s mind.

Bruno Henrique (right) and Harlei (center) during a presentation in Goiás, in 2015 Rosiron Rodrigues/Goiás EC

“A few months later, I retired as a goalkeeper and became soccer director in Goiás. One day, I received a call from Dénis Ricardo, who was a defender for Palmeiras and América-MG and played with me in Goiás, and at the time was manager of Bruno Henrique. He asked me: ‘Are you hiring bets?‘. I said yes, as we had little cash on hand and we didn’t have the possibility of making big hires. Then he said: ‘Well then I have a sprinter and edge player named Bruno Henrique‘. At the time it snapped at me, I remembered the game in Itumbiara and told Dennis that I already knew the athlete,” he reported.

“Next, I called Wallace, my friend from Itumbiara, and asked for information about Bruno. I asked: ‘Is he everything I saw?‘, and he answered me in the can, without fear of making mistakes: ‘My brother, can you hire this kid that in the Goiás squad you don’t have a striker of his quality today. This boy is different!‘”, he stressed.

Harlei confessed that he had doubts whether Bruno Henrique was ready to arrive in Goiás and compete in the Brazilian championship. However, a sincere conversation with Haile Pinheiro, legendary leader of the Esmeraldino, dispelled his doubts.

“The truth is that I had only seen a little bit of his game. In the time I watched, I saw that it had a lot of speed, an above average thrust and a giant explosion. But he had a lot of difficulty with submissions at that time. It was something he had to work hard on and improved over the years. Still, even with this problem, he created countless chances for himself and for his colleagues,” he noted.

“I met with Seu Haile Pinheiro and asked if I could hire this boy, who was unknown. At the time, he replied: ‘If you’re young and a good player, they’ll all do. The young person has ambitions in life and is able to do well, and then he can become an asset to the club.‘. Once again, Mr. Haile was right”, he exalted.

“I did the hiring and, at the time, I still didn’t have much experience in writing contracts for others, only mine. At the end of the conversation, I stipulated a purchase price for Bruno Henrique’s pass at an affordable price, and that was the big one balcony that God gave me”, he celebrated.

It didn’t take Bruno Henrique to explode in the Midwest. In the only year he played for Goiás, he did 12 goals and gave 7 assists, already arousing the interest of clubs in Europe.

At the end of the season, there was no other: the wolfsburg, from Germany, took the striker.

“As soon as Bruno started playing for Goiás, he already broke and was bought. Then it became one of the great sensations of Brazilian football. Even with the relegation of Goiás to Serie B, it was the highlight of the year alongside Erik. It exploded very quickly and, at the end of the year, it was sold to Wolfsburg, in Germany”, recalled Harlei, who only went for the hair implant many years later.

Bruno Henrique celebrates after scoring for Flamengo over São Paulo Alexandre Vidal/Flemish

“I came back now at the end of 2020 to do the hair implant, six years after seeing Bruno for the first time. It’s very funny to think that that trip there in 2014 helped us discover Bruno Henrique for Brazilian football and world,” he joked, before praising his “discovery”.

“Bruno is a born talent and a golden boy. I became very good friends with him and his family, who stayed very grateful that we took him out of the 2nd division of Goiano to put him in the 1st division of Brazilian. But Bruno deserved his success all the time, as he is an extremely professional guy and he has always been very correct with the club,” he concluded.