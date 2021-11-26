At L!, Bruno Henrique highlights his desire to maintain a ‘successful partnership’ with Gabigol at Flamengo for many years

The harmony between Bruno Henrique and Gabriel Barbosa is not new. Together at Santos, in 2018, the forwards refined the partnership from 2019, when they arrived at the Vulture’s Nest and, since then, the duo has been collecting goals, assists and titles for Flamengo. On the eve of another final – Rubro-Negro will face Palmeiras this Saturday, at 5 pm, for the Tri da Libertadores -, the shirt 27 attended the THROW! and talked about the successful partnership with Gabi.

– We get along very well. We are friends and we speak through the eyes. He knows exactly where I am on the field, and I also know how he moves and likes to receive passes. It’s a successful partnership and I hope it continues to make history for many years – commented the striker and Flamengo idol.

Adding goals and assists, Bruno Henrique and Gabigol are close to the 250 direct participations in goals by Flamengo since 2019: there are 248 until this Saturday. Among these bids, there were many in which shirt 27 and shirt 9 played respective roles of bow and arrow (and vice versa) for each other.

Of the 102 goals scored by Gabi with Manto, 13 were with decisive passes from Bruno Henrique, who shares the post of top scorer’s waiter with midfielder Arrascaeta.

On the other hand, BH is, by far, the teammate that received the most assists from Gabigol: there are 12. In all, Bruno Henrique has 76 goals for Rubro-Negro. The fine tuning between the partners is also highlighted in the Libertadores, tournament in which the two shone in 2019. Gabi was the top scorer, BH27 the King of America.

The duo is hoping for goals and winning the Tri da América this Saturday, in Montevideo, against Palmeiras. The two will start at the Centenary and can continue their successful partnership at the club and in the competition.

In the Cup, Bruno Henrique has 15 goals for Flamengo (three in assists for shirt 9). Gabigol, on the other hand, the greatest scorer in the club’s history in the tournament, has 21 balls in the rival nets, seven of which with decisive passes from his favorite pair.

The full interview of the THROW! with striker Bruno Henrique goes on air this Saturday. In addition to Flamengo’s preparation for the Copa Libertadores decision, the 27 shirt spoke about the growing rivalry with Palmeiras and competition in the team’s attacking sector, among other issues. Don’t miss it!