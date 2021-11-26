Atlético-GO is unable to land in Chapecó due to turbulence, returns to São Paulo and waits for CBF to postpone the match

Plane carrying a team from Goiás had to return to São Paulo because it was unable to land in Santa Catarina

O Atlético-GO lived a saga to arrive in Chapecó to face the Chapecoense, this Friday (26), at 9:30 pm, by the Brazilian championship. And it didn’t come because of the weather conditions.

Dragão’s delegation left São Paulo towards Chapecó, at 18:55. But bad weather and turbulence prevented the plane from landing at Serafim Enoss Bertas Airport. With that, the aircraft returned to São Paulo.

According to the club, the process took about 3 hours and 30 minutes. Upon arriving in São Paulo, the delegation stayed for another 50 minutes, but ended up going to the hotel.

Atlético-GO got in touch with the CBF and with the Goiana Football Federation. So far, there is no definition of a postponement of the match.

See the official statement from Atlético-GO below:

Atlético Clube Goianiense