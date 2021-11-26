Atletico-MG waiting: how many rounds left were the clubs champions in the running points? | athletic-mg

With each completed round, Atlético-MG fans feel their anxiety increasing. After all, it’s been a 50-year wait. The extremely regular campaign made the athlete count for the cup even with many games missing. The trophy hasn’t come yet. Four appointments to go. But do you know with how many rounds the champions lifted the cup in the era of straight points at Brasileirão?

For starters, it’s good to understand the Rooster scenario. The team needs two more victories, in four games remaining, to be champion without having to dry up Flamengo. However, a victory this Sunday (against Fluminense) and a blunder in Rio on Tuesday (against Ceará) guarantee the club the trophy three rounds in advance.

1 of 3 Atlético-MG team — Photo: Pedro Souza / Atlético-MG Atlético-MG team — Photo: Pedro Souza / Atlético-MG

In the history of running points – which began in 2003 – only three teams won the title, with three rounds remaining: Corinthians (2017), Corinthians (2015), Fluminense (2012).

The advance record is four games: Flamengo (2019), Cruzeiro (2013), São Paulo (2007).

With two rounds still up for grabs, the champion was known in three editions of the Brasileirão: 2014 (Cruzeiro), 2006 (São Paulo) and 2003 (Cruzeiro). Palmeiras (2016 and 2018) was the only one to lift the cup in the penultimate round.

2 of 3 Banner Black Friday Premiere Brasileirão 2021 — Photo: Reproduction Banner Black Friday Premiere Brasileirão 2021 — Photo: Reproduction

PROMOTION! The best of Brasileirão for R$19.90/month, in the first three months of subscription

Finally, in the final round of the championship, the Brasileirão decided the champion in seven seasons: Flamengo (2020), Corinthians (2011), Fluminense (2010), Flamengo (2009), São Paulo (2008), Corinthians (2005), Santos (2004).

LAST ROUND – Flamengo (2020), Corinthians (2011), Fluminense (2010), Flamengo (2009), São Paulo (2008), Corinthians (2005), Santos (2004)

Flamengo (2020), Corinthians (2011), Fluminense (2010), Flamengo (2009), São Paulo (2008), Corinthians (2005), Santos (2004) MISSING 1 – Palmeiras (2018), Palmeiras (2016)

Palmeiras (2018), Palmeiras (2016) MISSING 2 – Cruzeiro (2014), São Paulo (2006), Cruzeiro (2003)

Cruzeiro (2014), São Paulo (2006), Cruzeiro (2003) MISSING 3 – Corinthians (2017), Corinthians (2015), Fluminense (2012)

Corinthians (2017), Corinthians (2015), Fluminense (2012) MISSING 4 – Flamengo (2019), Cruzeiro (2013), São Paulo (2007)