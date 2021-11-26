Attitude of Gabigol in training in Uruguay draws the attention of Flamengo fans: “I learned from Filipe Luís” | fans

Credit: Alexandre Vidal / Flamengo

Flamengo held a tactical and technical training at the Estádio Campeón Del Siglo, which belongs to Peñarol, this Thursday (25th), in Montevideo, Uruguay, in preparation for the grand final of the Libertadores 2021 against Palmeiras.

A scene starred by striker Gabigol caught the attention of red and black fans on social media.

Upon entering the stadium’s lawn, the Libertadores top scorer noticed Peñarol’s shield painted on the ground and made a point of deflecting it, showing respect for the Uruguayan team.

On social networks, several Flamengo fans mentioned that Gabigol learned from Filipe Luís to respect the clubs’ shield, as the full-back even asked that a Rubro-Negro shield be removed from the floor in Fla’s locker rooms and placed on the ceiling so that athletes did not need to deviate.

The request was accepted by the board and the shield was painted on the ceiling of one of the Maracanã locker rooms. “The shield must never be on the ground. It represents a lot”, explained Filipe Luís on the occasion.

Check out the video of Gabigol at Flamengo training:

