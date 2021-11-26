Azul Conecta’s new Cessna Grand Caravan EX plane arrives in Brazil

Azul pilots during the plane’s flight to Brazil – Image: Azul Linhas Aéreas





The third Cessna Grand Caravan EX of the Azul Conecta fleet landed in the afternoon of this last Thursday, November 25th, in Belém (PA). The aircraft left the United States last Saturday, 20th, and made several stops until arriving in Brazil.

The plane, new from the factory, with registration PS-CNB, joins the first two planes of the most modern EX version received last month to reinforce the fleet of Azul’s sub-regional company. This Friday, the aircraft takes off from the capital of Pará and makes stopovers in Carajás and Brasília before arriving in Belo Horizonte, where it will undergo customs formalities.

Image: Blue Airlines





With a capacity to transport up to nine passengers, the Cessna Grand Caravan EX is the newest model launched by the North American manufacturer. Equipped with Pratt and Whitney engines with 867 horsepower, the aircraft is more efficient in fuel consumption, as well as emitting less noise compared to previous versions.

The first two Cessna Grand Caravan EX that Azul received are already operating across the country. One of the aircraft is based in the state of Rio Grande do Sul, flying through the cities of Alegrete, Bagé, Canela, Santa Cruz do Sul, Erechim, São Borja, Porto Alegre, Santa Rosa and Vacaria.

The other plane is based in Cuiabá. Together, the two aircraft have already performed 150 flights, covering more than 60,000 km and transporting 753 people since November 4th, the date on which their flights began.

The other two Grand Caravan EX already received – Image: Azul Linhas Aéreas

By March 2022, Azul Conecta expects to receive two more Cessna Gran Caravan aircraft to continue increasing its fleet and serving new destinations in the interior of Brazil.

Azul Linhas Aéreas information



