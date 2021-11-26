Azul’s bid for Latam could become public soon

The offer of Blue (BLUE4) for the can may become public this Friday (25) or soon, if the Chilean airline does not reach an agreement with its creditors, evaluates the BTG Pactual.

The company, according to local news, has rejected a merger proposal to exit the bankruptcy reorganization plan (Chapter 11, in the US) and is in progress in negotiations with creditors. The plan, however, was not disclosed, making it difficult to study the impact on current shareholders.

“We remind you that Latam’s exclusivity period to negotiate a debt restructuring plan expires this Friday,” explained BTG analysts.

According to them, after that, creditors could vote on third-party restructuring plans.

“Blue is known for being an interested player and we hope that the company’s proposal will be made public soon, leaving the decision in the hands of creditors. Despite agreeing with the long-term positive impacts of the merger, we have little visibility about its financial impacts on Azul so far (and it could be large)”, points out the bank.

“We continue to see Gol as an indirect beneficiary of the sector’s consolidation, without a major capital commitment”, he concludes.