Bahia x Grêmio: see where to watch, squads, embezzlement and arbitration | brazilian series a

Bahia and Grêmio face off this Friday, at 19:00 (GMT), in a direct confrontation against the relegation zone of the Serie A of the Brazilian Championship. The match is an advance game of the 36th round. O ge tracks all the details in real time.

Bahia is coming off three matches without a win in the Brazilian Championship, a sequence that made the team enter the relegation zone. Esquadrão appears in 17th place, with 37 points, just one more than Grêmio, 18th place with one game more.

In addition to the dispute against the relegation zone, the teams also fight a previous battle that involves pressure on refereeing. The Esquadrão assessed that they were harmed in at least three games and criticized the referees’ work. Grêmio, on the other hand, also revealed discomfort and said they were “afraid of playing against Bahia”.

Streaming: O Premiere shows the match for all of Brazil, with narration by Daniel Pereira and comments from Janette Arcanjo, Lédio Carmona and Paulo Nunes. O ge follow all the details in real time with exclusive videos.

Bahia – Technician: Guto Ferreira

Guto lost Juninho Capixaba, who is suspended, but won the return of Gilberto. The center forward is the team’s top scorer in the Brasileirão, with 12 goals, and, in the season, with 23. The tendency is for the shirt nine to have the company of Rossi in the tricolor attack. In defense, Luiz Otávio, who suffered a blow to the head in the last game, should not go to the field.

Probable team: Danilo Fernandes, Nino Paraíba, Conti, Gustavo Henrique and Matheus Bahia; Patrick, Mugni and Daniel; Raí, Rossi and Gilberto.

Hanging: Conti, Daniel, Ramírez, Guto Ferreira, Lucas Araújo and Rodallega.

Who is out: Juninho Capixaba (suspended); Jonah (injury); Isnaldo, Matheus Teixeira and Marcelo Cirino (transition).

Guild – Coach: Vagner Mancini

The tendency is for Mancini to keep the lineup used in the last matches, with the exception of Lucas Silva and Jhonata Robert, suspended. Villasanti and Alisson are the main options to replace them. But the coach can also make occasional changes due to the wear and tear due to the sequence of games.

Likely team: Gabriel Grando; Rafinha (Vanderson), Geromel, Kannemann and Cortez; Thiago Santos and Villasanti (Victor Bobsin); Alisson, Campaz and Ferreira; Borja (Diego Souza).

Hanging: Rodrigues, Victor Bobsin, Diego Souza, Fernando Henrique, Darlan, Mateus Sarará, Vanderson, Geromel, Villasanti, Douglas Costa, Bruno Cortez, Campaz and Vagner Mancini.

Who is out: Jhonata Robert, Brenno and Lucas Silva (suspended)

