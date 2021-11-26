Barbara loses the ground with explosive news and worries Christian· TV News

After losing her child during childbirth and undergoing medical treatment, Barbara (Alinne Moraes) will lose ground when she finds out that she will no longer be able to get pregnant in Um Lugar ao Sol. the worried husband in the nine o’clock soap opera on Globo.

In this Friday’s chapter (26), Santiago’s daughter (José de Abreu) ​​will go on an appointment with her gynecologist in search of good news about her treatment to get pregnant, but will be surprised with the worst.

“Unfortunately, I can’t deceive you: the probability of a pregnancy is practically nil”, will say the doctor. The young woman will be devastated and will feel alone, as her husband will not accompany her to the consultation.

The Redentor heiress will then decide to go to Búzios, on the coast of Rio Janeiro, where she used to take refuge when everything went wrong. Very fragile and vulnerable, Nicole’s sister (Ana Baird) will enter the sea determined to drown.

Christian will arrive in time to save Barbara

Just before the scene, Santiago will find his daughter’s location with the help of a tracker. The millionaire will pass the information about the youngest son-in-law’s whereabouts. They and the preppy’s two sisters are going to the seaside town in a hurry.

Ravi’s best friend (Juan Paiva) will hit the beach just as the woman is drowning. The protagonist will enter the sea in his clothes to save his wife. “My God, Barbara. What did you do?”, the boy will ask.

Um Lugar ao Sol is a novel written by Lícia Manzo and will have 107 chapters. The plot is all recorded due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Check out the summaries of the chapters of the nine soap opera that the TV news publishes daily.

