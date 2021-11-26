Best TV Deals on Black Friday

Following with another super coverage of Black Friday promotions, we bring in this post a special selection of the best TV deals available on this year’s black.

Note If new good TV deals come out during the Friday, or even the weekend, we will update this post.

Table of Contents

65″ TVs

Smart TV 65” Crystal 4K Samsung 65AU7700 Wi-Fi - Bluetooth HDR Alexa Built in 3 HDMI 1 USBMagazine Luiza
Smart TV 65” Crystal 4K Samsung 65AU7700 Wi-Fi – Bluetooth HDR Alexa Built in 3 HDMI 1 USB

BRL 3,698.61 in cash

Smart TV 65” Crystal 4K Samsung 65AU7700 Wi-Fi - Bluetooth HDR Alexa Built in 3 HDMI 1 USBPoint
Smart TV 65″ UHD 4K Samsung 65AU7700, Crystal 4K Processor, Limitless Screen, Cable-Free Visual, Alexa built in, Single Control

BRL 3,514.05 – 5% discount
Exclusive 1x on Credit Card or Pix.

60″ TVs

shoptime
LED TV 60 smart 4K UP7750PSB LG

BRL 2,759.08

Smart TV 60” 4K Crystal Samsung 60AU7700 Wi-Fi - Bluetooth HDR Alexa Built in 3 HDMI 1 USBMagazine Luiza
Smart TV 60” 4K Crystal Samsung 60AU7700 Wi-Fi – Bluetooth HDR Alexa Built in 3 HDMI 1 USB

BRL 3,299.00

55″ TVs

LG TVSmart 4K Uhd 55 UP7550PSF

BRL 2,599.00

in stock

3 new from BRL 2,998.00

Amazon.com.br

Free shipping

LG TV Smart 4K Nanocell 55 55NANO75SPA

BRL 3,099.00

R$ 3,603.97

in stock

1 new from BRL 3,199.00

Amazon.com.br

Free shipping

2021 Smart TV LG 55" 4K NanoCell 55NANO80 4x HDMI 2.0 Artificial Intelligence ThinQAI Smart Magic Google Alexa

BRL 3,299.99

in stock

2 new from BRL 3,499.99

Amazon.com.br

Free shipping

Smart TV 55” 4K UHD OLED LG OLED55C1 - 120Hz Wi-Fi and Bluetooth Alexa 4 HDMI 3 USB
Magazine Luiza
Smart TV 55” 4K UHD OLED LG OLED55C1 – 120Hz Wi-Fi and Bluetooth Alexa 4 HDMI 3 USB

BRL 4,737.65

BEST OFFER

smart-tv-nanocell-50--lg-55nano95-uhd-8k-bluetooth-wifi-webos-6.0-dolby-vision-full-array-local-dimming-intelligence-artificial-google-alexa-1.jpgCarrefour
Smart TV Nanocell 55″ LG 55NANO95 UHD 8K Bluetooth, Wifi, Webos 6.0, Dolby Vision, Full Array Local Dimming, Artificial Intelligence, Google Alexa

In R$ 5.998,00 per R$ 3.999,00

Smart TV 4K QLED 55” TCL C715 Android - Wi-Fi Bluetooth HDR 3 HDMI 2 USB
Magazine Luiza
Smart TV 4K QLED 55” TCL C715 Android – Wi-Fi Bluetooth HDR 3 HDMI 2 USB

BRL 2,969.10

KABOOM
Samsung Smart TV 55” UHD 4K 55AU7700, Crystal 4K Processor, Limitless Screen, Cable-Free Visual, Alexa Built In – UN55AU7700GXZD

In BRL 4,860.17 per BRL 2,699.00

50″ TVs

Smart TV 50” UHD 4K LED TCL 50P615 VA 60Hz - Android Wi-Fi Bluetooth HDR 3 HDMI 2 USBMagazine Luiza
Smart TV 50” UHD 4K LED TCL 50P615 VA 60Hz – Android Wi-Fi Bluetooth HDR 3 HDMI 2 USB

BRL 2,279.05

Smart TV 50” Crystal 4K Samsung 50AU7700 ImagePoint
Smart TV 50″ UHD 4K Samsung 50AU7700, Crystal Processor 4K

In BRL 3,099.00 per BRL 2,599.00

43″ TVs

Smart TV TCL LED Full HD 43" with Google Assistant, Remote Control with Voice Command and Wi-Fi - 43S6500
FAST SHOP
Smart TV TCL LED Full HD 43″ with Google Assistant, Remote Control with Voice Command and Wi-Fi – 43S6500

Per R$1,749.00

40″ TVs

Android TV LED 40” TCL S615 FULL HD HDR

BRL 1,749.00

R$ 1,899.00

in stock

1 new from BRL 1,749.00

Amazon.com.br

Free shipping

32″ TVs

32 LED TV" LG 32LT330HBSB, 2 HDMI, 1 USB, Pro Digital Converter

BRL 1,299.00

R$ 1,399.00

in stock

2 new from BRL 1,299.00

Amazon.com.br

Free shipping

Smart TV LED 32" HD AOC ROKU TV FHD 32S5195/78G, Wi-Fi, 3 HDMI, 1 USB, Wifi, Digital Converter

BRL 1,299.00

in stock

8 new from BRL 1,299.00

Amazon.com.br

Free shipping

Smart TV HD LED 32” Samsung 32T4300A - Wi-Fi HDR 2 HDMI 1 USB
Magazine Luiza
Smart TV HD LED 32” Samsung 32T4300A – Wi-Fi HDR 2 HDMI 1 USB

per R$1,329.05

