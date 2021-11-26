Best TV Deals on Black Friday

Following with another super coverage of Black Friday promotions, we bring in this post a special selection of the best TV deals available on this year’s black.
Note If new good TV deals come out during the Friday, or even the weekend, we will update this post.
65″ TVs
Magazine Luiza
Smart TV 65” Crystal 4K Samsung 65AU7700 Wi-Fi – Bluetooth HDR Alexa Built in 3 HDMI 1 USB
BRL 3,698.61 in cash
Point
Smart TV 65″ UHD 4K Samsung 65AU7700, Crystal 4K Processor, Limitless Screen, Cable-Free Visual, Alexa built in, Single Control
BRL 3,514.05 – 5% discount
Exclusive 1x on Credit Card or Pix.
60″ TVs
shoptime
LED TV 60 smart 4K UP7750PSB LG
BRL 2,759.08
Magazine Luiza
Smart TV 60” 4K Crystal Samsung 60AU7700 Wi-Fi – Bluetooth HDR Alexa Built in 3 HDMI 1 USB
BRL 3,299.00
55″ TVs
Magazine Luiza
Smart TV 55” 4K UHD OLED LG OLED55C1 – 120Hz Wi-Fi and Bluetooth Alexa 4 HDMI 3 USB
BRL 4,737.65
BEST OFFER
Carrefour
Smart TV Nanocell 55″ LG 55NANO95 UHD 8K Bluetooth, Wifi, Webos 6.0, Dolby Vision, Full Array Local Dimming, Artificial Intelligence, Google Alexa
In
R$ 5.998,00 per R$ 3.999,00
Magazine Luiza
Smart TV 4K QLED 55” TCL C715 Android – Wi-Fi Bluetooth HDR 3 HDMI 2 USB
BRL 2,969.10
KABOOM
Samsung Smart TV 55” UHD 4K 55AU7700, Crystal 4K Processor, Limitless Screen, Cable-Free Visual, Alexa Built In – UN55AU7700GXZD
In
BRL 4,860.17 per BRL 2,699.00
50″ TVs
Magazine Luiza
Smart TV 50” UHD 4K LED TCL 50P615 VA 60Hz – Android Wi-Fi Bluetooth HDR 3 HDMI 2 USB
BRL 2,279.05
Point
Smart TV 50″ UHD 4K Samsung 50AU7700, Crystal Processor 4K
In
BRL 3,099.00 per BRL 2,599.00
43″ TVs
FAST SHOP
Smart TV TCL LED Full HD 43″ with Google Assistant, Remote Control with Voice Command and Wi-Fi – 43S6500
Per R$1,749.00
40″ TVs
32″ TVs
Magazine Luiza
Smart TV HD LED 32” Samsung 32T4300A – Wi-Fi HDR 2 HDMI 1 USB
per R$1,329.05
