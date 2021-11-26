Best TV Deals on Black Friday

Facebook

twitter

Whatsapp

Following with another super coverage of Black Friday promotions, we bring in this post a special selection of the best TV deals available on this year’s black.

Note If new good TV deals come out during the Friday, or even the weekend, we will update this post.

65″ TVs

Magazine Luiza

Smart TV 65” Crystal 4K Samsung 65AU7700 Wi-Fi – Bluetooth HDR Alexa Built in 3 HDMI 1 USB

BRL 3,698.61 in cash

Point

Smart TV 65″ UHD 4K Samsung 65AU7700, Crystal 4K Processor, Limitless Screen, Cable-Free Visual, Alexa built in, Single Control

BRL 3,514.05 – 5% discount

Exclusive 1x on Credit Card or Pix.

60″ TVs

shoptime

LED TV 60 smart 4K UP7750PSB LG

BRL 2,759.08

Magazine Luiza Magazine Luiza

Smart TV 60” 4K Crystal Samsung 60AU7700 Wi-Fi – Bluetooth HDR Alexa Built in 3 HDMI 1 USB

BRL 3,299.00

55″ TVs

BRL 2,599.00 in stock 3 new from BRL 2,998.00 Amazon.com.br Free shipping BRL 3,099.00 R$ 3,603.97 in stock 1 new from BRL 3,199.00 Amazon.com.br Free shipping BRL 3,299.99 in stock 2 new from BRL 3,499.99 Amazon.com.br Free shipping Last updated on 11/26/2021 11:11 AM





Magazine Luiza Magazine Luiza

Smart TV 55” 4K UHD OLED LG OLED55C1 – 120Hz Wi-Fi and Bluetooth Alexa 4 HDMI 3 USB

BRL 4,737.65

BEST OFFER

Carrefour

Smart TV Nanocell 55″ LG 55NANO95 UHD 8K Bluetooth, Wifi, Webos 6.0, Dolby Vision, Full Array Local Dimming, Artificial Intelligence, Google Alexa Smart TV Nanocell 55″ LG 55NANO95 UHD 8K Bluetooth, Wifi, Webos 6.0, Dolby Vision, Full Array Local Dimming, Artificial Intelligence, Google Alexa

In R$ 5.998,00 per R$ 3.999,00



Magazine Luiza Magazine Luiza

Smart TV 4K QLED 55” TCL C715 Android – Wi-Fi Bluetooth HDR 3 HDMI 2 USB

BRL 2,969.10

KABOOM KABOOM

Samsung Smart TV 55” UHD 4K 55AU7700, Crystal 4K Processor, Limitless Screen, Cable-Free Visual, Alexa Built In – UN55AU7700GXZD

In BRL 4,860.17 per BRL 2,699.00

50″ TVs

Magazine Luiza Magazine Luiza

Smart TV 50” UHD 4K LED TCL 50P615 VA 60Hz – Android Wi-Fi Bluetooth HDR 3 HDMI 2 USB

BRL 2,279.05

Point Point

Smart TV 50″ UHD 4K Samsung 50AU7700, Crystal Processor 4K

In BRL 3,099.00 per BRL 2,599.00

43″ TVs



FAST SHOP FAST SHOP

Smart TV TCL LED Full HD 43″ with Google Assistant, Remote Control with Voice Command and Wi-Fi – 43S6500

Per R$1,749.00

40″ TVs

BRL 1,749.00 R$ 1,899.00 in stock 1 new from BRL 1,749.00 Amazon.com.br Free shipping Last updated on 11/26/2021 11:11 AM



32″ TVs

BRL 1,299.00 R$ 1,399.00 in stock 2 new from BRL 1,299.00 Amazon.com.br Free shipping BRL 1,299.00 in stock 8 new from BRL 1,299.00 Amazon.com.br Free shipping Last updated on 11/26/2021 11:11 AM





Magazine Luiza Magazine Luiza

Smart TV HD LED 32” Samsung 32T4300A – Wi-Fi HDR 2 HDMI 1 USB

per R$ 1,329.05

See too…