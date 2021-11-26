Big New Year’s Eve events are banned in Ceará, announces Camilo Santana – Metro

The governor Camilo Santana banned the holding of large parties of New Year’s Eve in the State of Ceará. The announcement took place this Friday (26), after a meeting of the scientific committee that analyzes the numbers of the pandemic.

Camilo explained that social events with a capacity of up to 2,500 people in closed places and 5,000 in open spaces will only be allowed. The forecast is for the expansion of the public to take place from December 16th. THE proof of the complete vaccination schedule will also be required.

“We are following the increase in Covid-19 cases in some municipalities in Ceará and around the world, and we are against large events out of prudence and responsibility. The only chance to overcome the pandemic is with the vaccine,” said the governor.

Carnival

About Carnival, Camilo stated that the recommendation should “follow the same path”, but the decision will only be taken later.

Governor’s Position

Last Sunday (21), Camilo had already demonstrated on social networks against these parties and Carnival. The governor explained at the time that festive events with large crowds require participants to prove the complete vaccination schedule.

On Monday (22), the head of the state executive detailed his position: “My individual position is against any type of party that does not have absolute control over access. We are talking about open spaces that will bring together 100 thousand, 200 thousand, 500 thousand people”.

new decree

The new decree will allow establishments that still maintain capacity restrictions, such as theaters and gyms, to expand service to 100% as long as they require a vaccine passport.

social events

Social events in the State are authorized to take place upon proof of complete vaccination schedule by people over 12 years old. Until November 30th, the public released is 2,000 people in open places and 1,200 in closed places.

The third phase of releasing the capacity of social events, which starts on December 16, foresees the increase of the audience to 3,000 people in open spaces and 2,000 in closed places.