Biography ‘Outra Vez’ shows details of Roberto Carlos in 928 pages – Culture

Fifteen years have passed since Roberto Carlos in Details. The biography released in 2006 by Planet Publisher, of the researcher Paulo Cesar de Araújo, angered the singer, who claimed that he was the owner and only authorized teller of his own story, and the case ended up in the courts. Roberto demanded that the book be removed from the stores so as not to proceed with a claim for compensation and left the room victorious. Even after the exhaustion of the group of artists Procura Saber, initially supporters of the censorship rage against biographers, and the pulling of the ears of the Federal Supreme Court, which understood the unrestricted freedom of publications with a “shut up, it’s dead!” so what? minister Carmen Lucia, the book remains locked.

But history is not. After having exposed Roberto’s life for a second time, narrating the backstage of the audience in the book Defendant and King, from 2014, Paulo Cesar returns to the front with the greatest historiographical ammunition ever spent on any project published about Roberto Carlos. Roberto Carlos Again, by Editora Record, hits stores on December 6th. There are 50 chapters spread across 928 pages, each using a song recorded by the singer to address a specific time in his life. And here we are only talking about the first volume, which takes Roberto’s life from birth to 1970. The next, with another 50 songs that will lead the time until 2021, when he will be 80 years old, will be released until the end of 2022. Roberto’s reaction is still unknown. Sought out by the report, the artist’s advisors said that he had no time to give an opinion about the release, as he was rehearsing for Globo’s year-end special.

Despite the bad days lived in front of a bellicose Roberto Carlos, perhaps the only facet that the biographer did not know about his biographed until 2006, the book that arrives now goes beyond what has already been told, extending passages, revisiting news, including stories and bringing new inputs. With a mind forged in academic thinking that led him to turn a thesis into a historical publication about the brega singers persecuted by the dictatorship in Brazil with I am not a dog, from 2002, Paulo Cesar opens the book with insights that are well exposed and argued, but above all, tasty. He reveals Roberto as the only one of the great artists to have a triple formation in Brazil. No other, according to Araújo, reconciled the incommunicable universes of bossa nova from Joao Gilberto, from Elvis Presley’s rock and roll and brega music.

“Chico Buarque was shaped by samba and bossa; not for the rock or the tacky. Jorge Ben Jor drank from the rock fountain, which he mixed with bossa, but not with brega”, writes Araújo in the opening. “Raul Seixas got along very well with the rock’n’roll devil, and even with brega, but not with bossa. Not Odair José either, but with rock and especially with brega.”

The text continues: “From Elis Regina to Waldick Soriano; from Ivan Lins to Sérgio Reis; passing by Gonzaguinha, Rita Lee, Belchior, Tim Maia, Maria Bethânia, Fagner, Carlos Lyra, Gal Costa, Sidney Magal, Marisa Monte, Cazuza, Renato Russo – each one influenced by bossa or rock or brega or, at most, for two of these musical styles”.

There is an inescapable reverential tone when analyzing Roberto’s social dimension, and it is undeniable with the skillful game of ideas and investigation showing the presence of the singer’s songs at births, weddings, surgeries, funerals, assaults and memories of all kinds, but the new Outra Vez reveals itself, in addition to being deeper, more distant than In detail. If there was a biographer who was sometimes a declared fan back then, now, 15 years and a process later, he is more relentless with the telling. “Time helps. In addition to re-listening the 141 cassette tapes with the interviews, noticing lines that I hadn’t noticed before, I was able to consult much more material, such as the interviews and books published after 2006,” says Paulo Cesar.

It’s impossible not to think about the contrary effect that Roberto had on his own intentions when he struggled with history in 2006. Now, in addition to what will come in the second heap in 2022, everything that bothered him, like the episode of losing his leg in a railway accident , at age six, the humiliations imposed on Tim Maia and the torrid night with the singer Maysa, returns with more details and more purification. Again proves that Roberto Carlos messed with the wrong biographer.